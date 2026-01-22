Try your luck at this year’s annual Poker Ride-Hike-Paddle

By LOIS KINDLE

Join members of the Friends of the Little Manatee River State Park for the 7th annual Poker Ride-Hike-Paddle Jan. 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Little Manatee River State Park Event Field.

Hikers, horseback riders and paddlers will follow a map through the park’s trails or river, searching for five buckets with sealed envelopes inside. Once they’ve gathered an envelope at each bucket, participants must complete the route and return to the event field by 1:30 p.m.

Once back at the field, participants will open their five envelopes in front of a judge to reveal their cards and form the best poker hand possible. Anyone missing a card can draw one at the judges’ table, and extra cards may be purchased for $1 each.

Jokers earn participants an additional draw and a spin the Wheel of Luck for the chance to win a free canoe trip from Canoe Outpost, horseback riding package from Wolfe’s Born to Ride, park day passes, T-shirts and other prizes.

The participant who assembles the best poker hand wins $100, courtesy of the Riverview Ace Hardware on Big Bend Road.

The event also features a free, all-day cornhole challenge; 50/50 drawing; and the crowd-favorite, donkey bingo, featuring the star “performer,” Skeeter, and a $50 cash prize.

Each paid admission—$25 in advance or $30 the day of the event—includes a cheeseburger or veggie-burger lunch with two sides, dessert and a drink.

Families are welcome to join paid riders, hikers or paddlers in their poker-hand quests, but they’re not eligible for related prizes. Extra lunches are available for $8 each.

Discounted canoe and kayak rentals and shuttle information are available through Canoe Outpost at 813-634-2228.

Discounted horse rentals are available by calling Wolfe’s Born to Ride at 941-812-1980. Rented horses are delivered to the park.

The Poker Ride-Hike-Paddle goes on rain or shine. To purchase tickets, visit www.friendsofthelittlemanatee.org/. Refunds are only issued if the event itself is cancelled.

The gates open at 215 Lightfoot Road, Wimauma, at 8 a.m. for riders and hikers, with registration starting at 8:30. Paddlers may check in and launch at Canoe Outpost, 18001 U.S. 301 S, Wimauma, anytime between 9 and 11 a.m.

Longtime Friends member Cathy Moore always looks forward to the event.

“People get to enjoy spending time out in nature with their family and friends,” she said. “It’s a fun, healthy way to support the park, which is here for the public to enjoy.”

All proceeds from the Poker Ride-Hike-Paddle are used to fund much-needed park projects not included in the state budget.

To learn more, visit www.friendsofthelittlemanatee.org or call Cathy Moore at 813 454 3745.