South Shore Basketball heats up as temps drop

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Lennard Longhorns opened the week as the only South Shore Six (SS6) team in action on Monday, Jan. 12, and lost on the road at Manatee, 62-47.

The Longhorns returned home and defeated SS6 rival Riverview Sharks, 48-46, in Ruskin for a Tuesday night tilt between two struggling squads. The game was a tightly played game with the teams separated by only a point and the Longhorns holding the 1-point lead at 10-9. The teams matched bucket for bucket until nearly the end of the first half, when Lennard went on an 8-3 run to extend out to 24-18 just moments into the second half and built out that lead to nine midways through the third period. Things got a little testy in the second half as players from both teams were intense in the quest for the victory. The Sharks closed the lead to 1-point with 2:07 left in the game, but the Longhorns hit free-throws to make it a 4-point game with seconds left on the clock and pulled away. Senior Christopher Almonte led the Sharks with 15 points, and Devin Freeman scored 19 for the Lennard.

In other action, Sumner extended its winning streak to five games and seven of their last eight with a 56-45 win at Durant. The Stingrays started slowly as Durant held a 16-10 lead after the first and a one-point lead at the half. As has been a recent trend, the Rays played a strong second half to secure the win and held the Cougars to only 15 second half points. Miles Moore and Immanuel Kelly co-led the Stingrays with 15 points in the win. East Bay defeated Spoto, 56-50, in a battle of SS6 rivals in a conference match-up on Big Bend Road. The Indians are now tied with Braden River with two conference wins in the 5A District 9 bracket. Morgan lost at home against Plant City, 66-57. Marvin Farr Jr. and freshman Alberto Petit led the Mustangs with 13 apiece.

On Thursday night, the SS6 swept the night, winning all five games played. Sumner traveled to Bell Creek Academy to face the Panthers and left with a 61-56 win, extending their winning streak to six games. The Stingrays held a slim lead at halftime, but BCA rallied in the third, setting up another exciting finish for Sumner. Karson Coleman and Miles Moore shared top scorer honors with 15 each. Spoto extinguished the Jefferson Dragons fire with an 84-47 rout in front of the Spartans home faithful. Riverview bounced back after the tough loss at Lennard to claim a 51-43 home win over the Hillsborough Terriers. Sharks sophomore Emmanuel Cruzado led Riverview with 16 points; Lennard won back-to-back home games with a decisive 57-40 win over Middleton; and East Bay defeated Wharton, 55-39, to win back-to-back games at home.

Friday, Jan. 16, was another wild night on the court with more heartbreaking (or thrilling) finishes, depending on your fandom. The Stingrays ended their six-game winning streak with a loss on the road at district rival Plant. The Panthers continue to be a tough opponent for the Stingrays, no matter the sport, having defeated the Rays in the district playoffs last season. The teams look to be on a track to meet again in the district playoffs, where Sumner will look to turn the tables.

Morgan hosted the 12-7 King Lions and pushed the Lions to the final minute of the game, succumbing to the Cats, 64-62. The third quarter saw the teams frequently trade the lead. The game also saw a number of referee conversations to determine possession, the most notable in the final minute. After a Lion score, the Mustangs had to retrieve a kicked ball.

The baseline official awarded the Lions possession while another reversed it, giving it back to Morgan. After yet another discussion, the ball was given to King, sealing the game with a bucket to push the lead to five. The Mustangs played a competitive game against a top-tier opponent. While it has been a season of learning, the Mustangs look to be headed in the right direction under head coach Caleb Summerville.

Other action saw Spoto crush Hillsborough, 65-45, for its second win in a row, and Riverview lose on the road at Robinson, 56-55, for its second heartbreaking loss of the week. Lennard dropped a home game against a tough 13-5 Tampa Bay Tech squad, ending its two-game winning steak.

In a flurry of rare Saturday action, Morgan played on Saturday and lost at home against the 17-4 Jesuit Tigers, and Lennard played its fourth game in five days, the fourth home game in a row, vs the Riverview Sarasota Rams. Riverview narrowly defeated Palmetto at home, 41-39.

The teams will wrap regular season action before opening district playoff action. East Bay travels to Freedom on Jan. 21. Two days later, on Friday, Jan. 23, Sumner takes on 17-4 Armwood in the Tank on Senior Night; Spoto looks to close out its season strong, heading over to Brandon to play the Eagles; East Bay stays out on the road and heads to Leto; Morgan plays Freedom in Wimauma as the Patriots play back-to-back SS6 opponents; and Riverview travels into Tampa to play TB Tech.

Monday, Jan. 26, Spoto plays at home vs. 11-7 Strawberry Crest; Morgan travels to Robinson; and Lennard welcomes King, looking for the upset win. The next night, Spoto and Lennard take on Western Conference opponents. East Bay plays at home vs Robinson, and Morgan takes on Wharton at home. Sumner, led by Augustine Gaddis, leads the SS6 with its 13-7 record; East Bay is second with its 11-6 record under head coach Yusef Hemmings; and Spoto is third with its 9-8 record under head coach Bryce Moragne.

