Second annual South Shore Community Health Fair Feb. 4

By LOIS KINDLE

If your calendar seems to fill up with medical appointments faster than anything else these days, you’re not alone. For many, managing health can feel like a full time job, with specialists to juggle, opinions to balance, therapies to sort and endless paperwork to complete. Add the challenge of untangling Medicare or insurance, and it’s no wonder patients often feel weary and frustrated.

To help make the process less overwhelming, The Rotary Club of Sun City Center is partnering with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital to present the 2026 South Shore Community Health Fair, a free event designed to give residents access to trusted information, expert exhibitors and in-person presentations from approximately eight South Shore Hospital specialists.

They’ll be covering topics ranging from general surgery, podiatry, wound care and cosmetic aesthetics to optometry, total joint replacement, anesthesiology and urology.

“This is our signature event,” said Steve Overton, president of The Rotary Club of Sun City Center. “After all, what’s more important than health and staying alive.

Overton noted the Health Fair serves as a fundraiser for the club’s scholarship fund, which awards $1,000 grants to graduating seniors at Lennard and East Bay high schools through the Rotary International Foundation. Last year’s inaugural event generated $13,000 in net proceeds, with every dollar invested in student scholarships.

“It’s a now and future event—an opportunity to help yourself today while supporting tomorrow’s leaders,” Overton said.

Vendors will include healthcare providers—Apollo Beach Concierge, Blake Thompson DMD, Clarity Hearing, Apollo Beach Family Eyecare, Orthopedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay, The Right Spinal Clinic, Apollo Beach Modern Dentistry, Compass Health, Orlando Health and Paxton Medical Management primary care—along with a variety of senior living communities, Fox & Friends Veterinary Hospital and more.

There’s still time to become an exhibitor. The cost is $225 for medical practitioners and other health related businesses and $100 for 501(c) 3 charities.

The event will take place Wednesday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Hall, 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd., Sun City Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet dozens of exhibitors, hear directly from physicians on topics that matter most to them, explore the latest in healthcare resources and enjoy giveaways and live background music.

The Roots Southern BBQ food truck will be on site, offering its full lunch menu, and the hospital will provide free, healthy snacks.

So tell your friends and plan now to take advantage of this no cost opportunity to learn, connect and take charge of your health.

“Come out and learn directly from physicians in our area,” said Cathy Edmisten, South Shore Hospital CEO. “We’re proud to be the signature sponsor of this Rotary event and have the opportunity to support its mission.”

For information on signing up as a vendor, call Steve Overton at 813-997-9638.