Obituaries for the week of January 22, 2026

Suzanne Mary Bartz White

Suzanne Mary Bartz White of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Versailles in Sun City Center, FL, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family and friends, both near and far.

Born on September 25, 1946, Suzanne, more commonly known as Suzy to her family and friends, was the pride and joy to parents Marlea and Tom Bartz, as well as many doting aunts, uncles and cousins. Suzy grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, She attended Pius High School in Milwaukee. There she began her love of music, excelling in playing the clarinet, which led her to join the Continental Youth Band in Milwaukee. One of her fondest moments was when the Continental Youth Band toured Europe.

After graduating from Pius, Suzy attended the Milwaukee Institute of Technology for a brief period of time. She then married and moved to Clearwater, Florida. Eventually, she and her husband parted ways. She moved back to Milwaukee to be with her parents. Suzy held a series of careers involving sales as well as working for a temp agency.

She eventually joined the Vagabond Ski Club of Milwaukee where she took up down hill skiing. There, she met Jeff White and, on September 17, 1988, they married and moved to Germantown, Wisconsin. Suzy continued working in sales while her husband was a high school biology teacher. During the next 10 years, they travelled with the Vagabonds on ski trips to the upper Peninsula of Michigan, Canada, Colorado, California and, even to, Chamonix, France.

In 2003 Suzy and Jeff retired and moved to Florida. They built a home in Versailles I of the Renaissance community in Sun City Center, FL, where they resided to this very day. During the summers they would travel back to Wisconsin to be with family and friends. While living in Sun City Center, Suzy took up golf and enjoyed playing tennis as well as joining a Zumba dance class. She had fun deejaying at a Sun City Center club called the Fun Squad as well as for Versailles I neighborhood block parties.

Several years ago, Suzy developed kidney cancer, which eventually spread to her liver. On January 4 of this year, Suzy was removed from life support and called by God back to heaven to be with her parents and loved ones. Suzy fought the good fight and was often referred to by her many friends as a “fierce warrior” who never gave up.

Suzy will be remembered as a fun-loving person who brought smiles and joy to all who knew her.

Suzy is survived by her husband, Jeff; her aunt, Geri; as well as many cousins both here in Florida as well as Wisconsin.

Suzy’s remains will be cremated. There will be no visitation at this time. At a later date there will be a “Celebration of Life” to honor Suzy.

Ernest G. Klotsch Jr.

Our wonderful Ernie, 65, passed away December 26, 2025, from cancer complications. He was born July 30, 1960, in Elgin, Illinois, the son of Francis Coffman Klotsch and Ernest G. Klotsch Sr. He graduated from Walter P. Chrysler memorial H.S., Newcastle, Indiana, class of 1978.

He was an employee of King’s Point community, Sun City Center, Florida. He worked in the maintenance department for 15 years. Ernie was dedicated to his job of maintaining the clubhouse that he referred to as “his house. “He was an avid football fan, a huge fan of Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Every Saturday and Sunday were his days with football on TV.

Surviving are his son, Ernie Klotsch III; three grandchildren, Caitlin, Aubrey and Jackson Klotsch; one sister, Deborah Klotsch West. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Frances and Ernest (Bud) Klotsch and the love of his life, Sara Manor.

Ernie was a gentle soul. He loved his family and friends. He was a wonderful brother and friend and was always ready to give help to anybody in need.

There will be a celebration of life at Kings Point Clubhouse at a later date.