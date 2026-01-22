A tougher, highly transmissible flu strain is spreading fast

By LOIS KINDLE

A mutated form of influenza A (H3N2), known as subclade K, is the dominant flu strain circulating nationwide this season, and South Shore is no exception. Its symptoms mirror those of other upper respiratory viruses—cough; fever; body aches; fatigue;—and in some cases, gastrointestinal issues, such as vomiting and diarrhea, said Dr. Ryan Nesselroade, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital director of emergency services.

“This strain is highly transmissible, because H3N2 is already a highly contagious form of Influenza A, and this new mutation is increasing that effect because it can better evade immunity provided by previous infections or this season’s flu vaccine—which was formulated before the mutation occurred,” he said. “Vaccination rates have been lower this season than previous seasons, as well.”

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients have tested positive for Influenza A in the ER this season. Still, vaccination offers meaningful benefits, Nesselroade said.

“While the coverage isn’t perfect, due to the new mutation, the statistics are showing there is some protection from the vaccine in both a decrease in the likelihood of infection and severity of the illness,” he said.

Seniors, young children, pregnant women and people with chronic conditions—including asthma, COPD, diabetes or heart disease—remain at higher risk for complications.

Nesselroade recommends common-sense preventative measures: good handwashing, covering coughs and limiting contact with others when sick.

Despite how miserable flu symptoms can feel, an ER visit isn’t always necessary.

“While we’re always happy to take care of anyone who feels they need to be checked out for their respiratory symptoms, those that should certainly prompt a medical evaluation would be shortness of breath; sustained high fevers despite Tylenol or Motrin; and an inability to keep down fluids, which could lead to dehydration,” Nesselroade said.

He added antiviral medications—most commonly Tamiflu or oseltamivir—can help shorten the illness if taken within one to two days of the onset of symptoms. These medications are more likely to be recommended for babies as young as two weeks old, pregnant patients and those with the chronic diseases.

South Shore Hospital CEO Cathy Edmisten echoed his guidance.

“If you can manage the symptoms, you’re better off at home, where you’re in your own bed, have your own kitchen and are in control,” she said. “We’re here 24/7 if you’re unable to get in to see your physician, and that applies to patients of all ages.”

Flu, COVID and RSV are considered self-limiting, meaning they typically run their course without needing major medical intervention. Most people recover within a several days to a week or two with rest and fluids.

“But certain high risk groups like children under six months, especially with a history of prematurity, should be evaluated for any of these symptoms,” Nesselroade said.