RSVP now for annual RWC Sweetheart Tea

By LOIS KINDLE

Members of the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club are pulling out their finest linens, china and festive décor for their 6th annual Sweetheart Tea. Service for this beloved community fundraiser will take place at noon Saturday, Feb. 7, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

“It’s become a favorite family tradition for mothers, daughters and grandmothers, and a lovely gathering for friends and neighbors,” said Deb Bonebrake, club president through 2027. “I’ll be there with some special friends, and we all can’t wait.

I’ve been to many tea luncheons over the years but never to one like ours.”

Themed “Remembering Yesterday,” the Feb. 7 event is celebrating nostalgia, connection and community spirit, said District 8 Director and Board Trustee Kat Sherwood, tea committee chairwoman.

The high tea luncheon is $45 per person, and RSVPs are required. Most table seat six guests, with one set for eight and another for 10. Groups wishing to sit together must make arrangements when calling for reservations, and seating is assigned for everyone.

This year’s luncheon menu has been updated to feature include the late Sonya Council’s famous Apricot Orange Cream Scones and clotted cream, five savory and five dessert items and Regalitea tea. All food is prepared by club members who are highly experienced bakers and cooks.

Guests will be served by RWC members and teens from the Temple Terrace Juniorettes – all future Woman’s Club members.

The event will also include small teapots filled with candy as party favors; lovely background music; at least 10 raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing. Nostalgic photos and write-ups highlighting some of the club’s founding and longtime members will be on each table.

Table sponsorships are $50 for the business or donor name and logo on the luncheon menus and $100 for the name and logo on menus and the table.

Raffle tickets are $5 for 6, $10 for 15 and $15 for 25. All proceeds will benefit the Ruskin Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund, which awards first-year scholarships for graduating high school seniors attending college or technical school.

Regalitea owner Dylan Chadwell will be on hand selling additional teas and tea accessories.

The Ruskin Woman’s Club began its tea tradition in 2001 with its first Christmas Tea, which continued annually until the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020. The inaugural Sweetheart Tea was introduced the following February to replace it.

“We’re following in the footsteps of club members who started the Christmas Tea,” Sherwood said. “We go all out to decorate the clubhouse in red, pink and white to help make it a truly special occasion. It’s definitely my favorite event.”

Phyllis Elsberry, 92, has been involved with every tea since the beginning.

“It’s fun to dress up and get together with family members and friends,” she said. “It’s always a beautiful affair.

“I used to bake red velvet cakes and other sweets for years and always helped serve,” she added. Although I can no longer do either, I make a donation to help cover expenses.”

The Sweetheart Tea sells out quickly every year, so RSVP soon to ensure seating by calling 813-296-3900 or visiting www.gfwcruskinwomansclub.org/.

The Ruskin Woman’s Club is open to all women ages 18 and older living in the South Shore area.

IF YOU GO

WHO: The GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club

WHAT: 6th Annual Sweetheart Tea

WHERE: Historic clubhouse, 503 U.S. 41 S, Ruskin

WHEN: Noon, Feb. 7; seating begins at 11:30 a.m.

COST: $45 per person

RSVP: Call 813-296-3900 or contact http://www.gfwcruskinwomansclub.org/