Obituaries for the week of January 15, 2026

Phyllis Madden Emmons Black

Phyllis Madden Emmons Black, age 90, died peacefully on January 9, 2026, in Sun City Center, Florida.

When recently asked to choose one word to describe her, Phyllis’s grandson, Mac, answered without hesitation: Connector. Wherever she went, Phyllis found a thread that linked her to others. For example, she might discover that she once babysat for the children who lived across the street from your great aunt — back in 1949 — and she always seemed to find, in any crowd, someone who had graduated from her alma mater, Ohio University. She was also a natural helper. Phyllis knew exactly what someone needed, often before they knew it themselves. These were her enduring gifts: connection and care.

Born on April 3, 1935, in Huntington, West Virginia, Phyllis Ann Madden was the daughter of Donald and Freda (Boynton) Madden, whose family roots trace back to Brattleboro and Bellows Falls, Vermont. Her father’s sales career required the family to move every few years, so Phyllis grew up calling many places home, including Indianapolis, Indiana; Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, Ohio; and Madison, New Jersey. These early experiences fostered her adaptability, curiosity, and ability to make friends wherever she went.

She graduated from Hughes High School in Cincinnati in 1953 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from Ohio University on February 1, 1958. That same day, she married Donald E. Emmons, and they set off to begin their married life in California. Phyllis taught Home Economics at Lennox High School and Western High School in Anaheim before their daughter, Sharon, was born in 1960. In 1963, the family relocated to Minneapolis, where they welcomed their son, Robert.

In the fall of 1967, they moved to Burlington, Vermont, where Phyllis taught Home Economics at Essex Junction and Milton High Schools. Sharon and Robert remember these years fondly and feel blessed by the time spent enjoying Vermont’s lakes and mountains as a family. Phyllis set a powerful example by always finding time to play, despite the demands of her work and the responsibilities of caring for her children and her home.

In 1973, Phyllis joined the faculty at Champlain College, where she taught Fashion Merchandising for 19 years. She inspired a generation of students by blending high standards with encouragement and wisdom. Her teaching extended beyond the classroom to include internships and an annual trip to the fashion capital of New York City. Beyond preparing young people for careers, Phyllis taught them how to carry themselves as professional adults. During this time, she earned a Master’s degree in Education from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont.

Phyllis retired from Champlain College and moved to Charleston, South Carolina, where she married Edward J. Black in 1993. Together, they cruised throughout the Caribbean for five years while living aboard their 42-foot sailboat, Andiamo. In the early 2000s, they settled in Sun City Center, where Phyllis established a new career as a professional organizer and founded her business, Clutterchasers. For two decades, she helped countless people bring order, clarity, and calm to their homes and lives.

After Edward’s passing in 2007, Phyllis found love again with Harold “Harry” Hintz. Introduced by a matchmaker who recognized how complementary they were, Phyllis and Harry became a great team, traveling the world and adoring one another every single day. In 2018, they moved to Freedom Plaza, where they enjoyed the companionship of many wonderful friends.

Phyllis was quick with a joke, loved to laugh, and brought warmth and lightness wherever she went. She was always up for an adventure — even joining her grandsons for a ride on Disney World’s Space Mountain on her 90th birthday.

Phyllis is survived by her beloved partner, Harold L. Hintz; her devoted children, Sharon Roy Wallen and Robert Scott Emmons (wife Rhonda); her precious grandchildren, Thomas Donald Stark, Olivia Madden Emmons, MacArthur Scott Roy, and Jason Scott Emmons; her niece, Katherine Kirkendall Chlystun, and nephew, William Kirkendall; and her four grandnieces, Keri Ann Chlystun, Colleen Chlystun, Kaitlyn Kirkendall, and Kendra Kirkendall.

She will also be deeply missed and joyfully remembered by many dear friends and loved ones.

The family is very grateful to the many caregivers who brought comfort and smiles during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis’s memory may be made to, www.Champlain.edu/give, to the Phyllis Emmons Black and Edward J Black Endowed Scholarship Fund at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, a cause that reflects her lifelong commitment to helping people live their best lives.

A service to honor Phyllis and her amazing life will be planned for the spring.

Pamela Jane Miscoi

Pamela Jane Miscoi of Sun City Center was born August 7, 1948, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Harold and Dorothy (Ricketts) Miscoi, the youngest of three children. She passed away on December 30, 2025, at LIfePath Hospice House in Sun City Center, FL.

Pam attended Indiana University and graduated with an accounting degree from Aurora University in Aurora, IL.

At 17, she was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis, which gradually took her mobility and left her in chronic pain. By the time modern medicines were on the market, the damage had been done. She endured multiple hip and knee replacement surgeries starting when she was in her mid-30s.

A lifelong Indiana Hoosiers fan, Pam followed the basketball and football teams, whether winning or losing. She was so excited about IU’s appearance in the Rose Bowl for the first time since 1968 when she was a sophomore there. She surely was rooting for them in heaven.

Pam loved fast cars; NASCAR; and the Indianapolis 500, which was just a few blocks from the house where she grew up. She returned to live there in 1995 following her parents’ deaths, prior to her move to Florida in 2018.

She loved cats, raising several, and fostering dozens of kittens for the Humane Society until they were old enough for adoption.

Reading was her joy when the weather was bad; any other time she would be at the swimming pool. She loved the Riviera Club in Indianapolis and her friends there, but moving to Sun City Center allowed her to be in the water nearly every day!

She loved her neighbors, and her church and pool friends. She couldn’t have lived on her own for so long without their support.

Pam leaves behind her brother, Gordon (Barb) Miscoi; two nieces; nine grandnieces and nephews; and many friends, both in Indiana and Florida. She is now reunited with her sister, Judy, and her niece, Lauri, in heaven.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 22, 1 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church at 1511 El Rancho Drive, SCC, with a reception to follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree ST. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309, or to Friendship Baptist Church are appreciated.

Marie A. Hamly

Marie A. (Hoskins) Hamly, 93, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 26, 2025.

Born and raised in East St. Louis, Illinois, Marie was a graduate of MacMurray College for Women, with a Bachelor of Science in Economics-Business. She later moved her family to Orono, Maine, where she built a career as a private executive secretary for several prominent companies in the Bangor area before retiring in 1989.

Maine was the backdrop for most of Marie’s life, a place where she lovingly raised her three children. Her heart, especially, belonged to Isle Au Haut, where she spent her summers for over seven decades creating cherished memories with family and friends. It was on this beautiful island that she met her beloved second husband, the late Charles Hamly, with whom she shared a profound love for the sea. Together they embarked on countless adventures, cruising the East Coast from Maine to the Bahamas aboard their trawler yacht, the “New Moon.”

Later in life, she settled in Sun City Center, where she became an active and valued member of the community, generously sponsoring various local clubs.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Hamly, and her parents, Raymond and Helen Hicks.

She is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughters, Susan Strong (Tim) and Barbara Hoskins; her son, Charles Hoskins (Sarah); as well as three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Per Marie’s wishes, funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Foundation at 12902 Magnolia Drive (MBC-FOU) Tampa Fl 33612-9416.

Arrangements are by Sun City Center Funeral Home, Sun City Center, Florida.