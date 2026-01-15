Nearly New Shop needs more helping hands

By LOIS KINDLE

The Nearly New Shop in Sun City Center is busier than ever. Donations are pouring in, shoppers are lining up before the doors open, and the need—for both goods and goodwill—keeps growing. What the shop needs now, more than anything, are helping hands.

Despite their best efforts, the thrift shop’s team of volunteers are struggling to keep pace with the surge. They’re hoping more neighbors will step forward and join them.

Nearly New Shop is operated under auspices of the Interfaith Social Action Council of Sun City Center, a nonprofit organization representing nine community houses of worship. Proceeds from the sale of donated items help the council to fulfill its mission of supporting individuals and nonprofit organizations throughout South Shore through the awarding scholarships and grants. In other words, every volunteer hour directly strengthens the community.

“We’re in dire need of volunteers,” said 15-year volunteer Dee Kelly, who represents Nearly New on the Interfaith Social Action Council Board. “We ask for a minimum of four hours per week and to accommodate a volunteer’s interests with the needs of the shop. Snowbirds are welcome.”

The shop itself is basically a thrift haven offering bargains across 11 departments. Every aisle offers something special at prices that make shopping both fun and affordable.

Nearly New is open to customers from 8 a.m. to noon, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Outlet—home to last-chance items—is open from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Shoppers can browse and find just what they need or discover something unexpected, all the while knowing their purchases directly benefit local programs and bring much-needed support to neighbors in South Shore.

Volunteers work as cashiers, greet customers and help them find items on sales days. When Nearly New is closed to shoppers Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, volunteers are needed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to sort, hang and price items, merchandise displays and accepts donations.

Valesca Lopez-Brown, who has worked in Housewares for the past seven years, finds the work deeply rewarding.

“I love it. I enjoy organizing things,” she said. “And what I love most is what we do with the money we raise. Everything we sell goes right back into the community.”

Ella Frawley, a snowbird, signed on as a volunteer in January 2024 and now works in the shop’s Linen Department. A thrift shopper herself, she thought helping out would be fun.

“The hours here are flexible, and everyone is so friendly,” she said. “When I came to volunteer, I learned how the money is used and that meant a lot to me. It’s a very worthy organization.”

The Nearly New Shop has always been powered by generosity—of donors, shoppers and especially volunteers. As the community’s needs grow, so does the shop’s need for helping hands. Those who step in aren’t just sorting clothes or ringing up sales; they’re helping lift up the entire South Shore community.

To volunteer or for more information, call 813-642-9099, email isacofscc@gmail.com or stop by the Nearly New Shop at 1515A Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center.