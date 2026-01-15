Home » Nearly New Shop needs more helping hands
Nearly New Shop needs more helping hands

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

The Nearly New Shop in Sun City Center is busier than ever. Donations are pouring in, shoppers are lining up before the doors open, and the need—for both goods and goodwill—keeps growing. What the shop needs now, more than anything, are helping hands.

Despite their best efforts, the thrift shop’s team of volunteers are struggling to keep pace with the surge. They’re hoping more neighbors will step forward and join them.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTOS
Helen Lee, left, and Shelly Gray work in the Women’s Department at the Nearly New Thrift Store in Sun City Center. Lee has volunteered at the shop for 10 years and Gray, 6.

Nearly New volunteers Earl Meadows, left and Ron Geywits survey a mountain of recent donations to be sorted through and brought inside. While all donations are considered true blessings, the thrift store is in dire need of additional volunteers. Demand for bargains is currently at an all-time high.

Nearly New Shop is operated under auspices of the Interfaith Social Action Council of Sun City Center, a nonprofit organization representing nine community houses of worship. Proceeds from the sale of donated items help the council to fulfill its mission of supporting individuals and nonprofit organizations throughout South Shore through the awarding scholarships and grants. In other words, every volunteer hour directly strengthens the community.

“We’re in dire need of volunteers,” said 15-year volunteer Dee Kelly, who represents Nearly New on the Interfaith Social Action Council Board. “We ask for a minimum of four hours per week and to accommodate a volunteer’s interests with the needs of the shop. Snowbirds are welcome.”

Dee Kelly, Nearly New volunteer since 2011, is the currently the shop’s heartbeat while its manager is away. Beside her is Karen Fredricks, who grows plants for the shop and sells them to donate the proceeds, then basically works wherever she’s needed.

Nearly New is basically a thrift haven filled with bargains in each of its departments:

The shop itself is basically a thrift haven offering bargains across 11 departments. Every aisle offers something special at prices that make shopping both fun and affordable.

Nearly New is open to customers from 8 a.m. to noon, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Outlet—home to last-chance items—is open from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Shoppers can browse and find just what they need or discover something unexpected, all the while knowing their purchases directly benefit local programs and bring much-needed support to neighbors in South Shore.

Nearly New volunteer Valesca Lopez-Brown has spent her entire time in the shop’s Housewares Department merchandising displays and serving customers. She and other volunteers are gratified by the fact that all sales proceeds go directly back into the community via Interfaith Social Action Council scholarships and grants.

Donna Baskwell has volunteered for a couple of years in the Nearly New Shop Jewelry Department, which she now heads.

Volunteers work as cashiers, greet customers and help them find items on sales days. When Nearly New is closed to shoppers Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, volunteers are needed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to sort, hang and price items, merchandise displays and accepts donations.

Valesca Lopez-Brown, who has worked in Housewares for the past seven years, finds the work deeply rewarding.
“I love it. I enjoy organizing things,” she said. “And what I love most is what we do with the money we raise. Everything we sell goes right back into the community.”

Four-year-volunteer Cathy Geiger works behind the counter in the Holiday Department, now filled with Christmas decorations. Seasonal items for different holidays like Easter are set up in special display in the middle of the room.

Ella Frawley, a snowbird, signed on as a volunteer in January 2024 and now works in the shop’s Linen Department. A thrift shopper herself, she thought helping out would be fun.

“The hours here are flexible, and everyone is so friendly,” she said. “When I came to volunteer, I learned how the money is used and that meant a lot to me. It’s a very worthy organization.”

The Nearly New Shop has always been powered by generosity—of donors, shoppers and especially volunteers. As the community’s needs grow, so does the shop’s need for helping hands. Those who step in aren’t just sorting clothes or ringing up sales; they’re helping lift up the entire South Shore community.

To volunteer or for more information, call 813-642-9099, email isacofscc@gmail.com or stop by the Nearly New Shop at 1515A Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center.

