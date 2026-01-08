Wimauma Civil Air Patrol opens doors for local youth

By LOIS KINDLE

The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Cadet Program is a nationally recognized youth development program that includes leadership training, aerospace education, physical fitness and character development. Open to young people ages 12 to 21, it offers a structured, progressive curriculum that encourages cadets to set goals, take on responsibility and grow through hands on experience.

Cadets advance through a series of achievements and milestones, each building skills in communication, teamwork and ethical decision making. Along the way, they participate in activities ranging from model rocketry and aviation studies to emergency services training and serving their communities.

Beyond the classroom, the program provides unique opportunities that few youth organizations can match. Cadets can attend summer encampments, fly in CAP aircraft, participate in emergency response missions and provide community services. Many discover a passion for aviation or public service, while others simply gain confidence, discipline and a supportive community of friends.

Sponsored by the United States Air Force, hundreds of CAP squadrons meet throughout the country. All exist to help young people become responsible citizens and leaders equipped with the skills, curiosity and character to make a meaningful impact in their communities and nation.

Last October, a new squadron, the Wimauma Civil Air Patrol, was formed to provide all of these opportunities to South Shore youth, with a focus on those ages 12 to 18, said Kirk Forbes, one of its organizers and leaders. Three months in, it has eight cadets and six senior members, including Forbes, a commercial pilot for more than 20 years; a United States Air Force Academy graduate; and four Veteran retirees of various miliary branches.

Meetings are held every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wimauma Airport, 6505 State Road 674, Wimauma. Incoming cadets pay a one-time membership fee of $47. Uniforms cost $250 and are required, but the patrol has a voucher program based on financial need after 12 weeks, and assistance is available through several generous donors.

Cadets participate in the CAP Cadet Program, built around a 16-step progression that guides them from beginner to advanced leadership. They advance by completing achievements that include leadership tests, aerospace lessons, physical fitness and character activities.

In Phase I – Cadet Airman to Cadet Senior Airman, they learn how to work effectively as part of a team, when they’re not the one in charge, and build self discipline. This introduces the fundamentals of leadership and structure of CAP.

Then in Phase II – Cadet Staff Sergeant to Cadet Chief Master Sergeant, they take on greater responsibility, learn to lead small teams, and develop communication and management skills through hands on leadership and mentoring.

Progressing next to Phase III – Cadet Second Lieutenant to Cadet Captain, they transition into officer roles, where they lead larger teams, plan activities and model professional conduct.

Finally, in Phase IV – Cadet Major to Cadet Colonel, they deepen advanced leadership skills, strengthen strategic thinking and practice organizational oversight. The program culminates in the Gen. Carl A. Spaatz Award, CAP’s highest cadet honor.

Although some cadets continue into military service, others go on to careers in commercial aviation or professional roles in diverse fields.

“There are lots of lucrative opportunities in aviation alone right now, including positions as air traffic controllers, pilots for regional airlines, aircraft mechanics, fuelers, avionics technicians and more,” Forbes said. “Boeing did a study a couple of years ago and found 1.2 million more people will be needed in aviation in the years to come.

“If it weren’t for the Civil Air Patrol during junior and senior high school, I wouldn’t have spent 20-plus years flying around the rich and famous in corporate jets,” he said.

CAP is open to boys and girls. For more information, visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com/ or attend any Wednesday evening meeting.