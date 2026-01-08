Tampa Bay Rodeo heralds bulls, country music and America’s 250th anniversary

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Billed as a must-do event for rodeo fans and country music lovers, the Tampa Bay Rodeo Bull Bash and Country Music Festival at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover kicks off a pivotal year in America’s history.

“This is our first event in a year celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and I’m excited about the opportunities to inspire pride in our country,” said Betty Jo Tompkins, who serves on the executive committee for the Hillsborough County Fair Board of Directors.

Joining her in that assessment is Ryan Henning, owner of two businesses, America’s Show Camels and Tampa Bay Rodeo, which this month kicks off its fifth year of rodeo events in Hillsborough and Marion counties. Included in the mix is the Bull Bash and Country Music Festival, Jan. 16 and 17, at 215 Sydney Washer Road.

“Both nights we have Lee Greenwood, who’s an icon with his ‘God Bless the USA’ patriotic anthem, and we’re honoring the men and women of our military who safeguard our freedom,” Henning said. “We partnered with a lot of organizations, including Wounded Warriors and the American Legion, and there might be a flyover presented by MacDill Air Force Base, if the weather is nice and everything works out logistically.”

The annual schedule for Henning includes two family festival rodeos in Dover, in April and July, as well as the Bull Bash and Country Music Festival in January. The company’s fourth event is a family festival in Ocala in June.

“I’m a big fan of country music and there weren’t a whole lot of rodeos out here in this area, when I decided to build Tampa Bay Rodeo and see how it goes,” Henning said. “That was four years ago. We’re now in year five, and our events are selling out.”

The draw is deeply rooted in the traditions of cattle ranching and the American West. Rodeo is a unique sport with a rich cultural history, comprised of events that include bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and team roping. The Bull Bash offers a chance for competitors to earn cash prizes and points toward the Florida Rodeo Association’s season standings.

Beyond the rodeo, attendees can enjoy cowboy-themed vendors and more, a mechanical bull challenge, beer, popular festival foods (including Smitty’s Corn Dogs and Happy Belly Tacos), photo opportunities and live music.

Greenwood is set to perform both nights at a special tribute performance. Friday night’s headliner is country music legend Trace Adkins, known for hits including “Ladies Love Country Boys” and “You’re Gonna Miss This.” On Saturday night, rising country star Justin Moore brings an authentic Southern charm to the stage, with hits such as “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” and “Small Town USA.”

The opening act both nights is Crossfire Creek, an explosive rock country band out of Tampa Bay/Clearwater, bringing a blend of traditional and contemporary country tunes. The band is set to release its debut album of original music this month.

The event schedule includes gates opening at 4:30 p.m., followed by a performance by Crossfire Creek at 5:15 p.m. The Bull Bash begins at 6:45 p.m., with Greenwood’s military tribute at 8:20 p.m., leading into the headlining acts at around 9 p.m.

Behind it all is Henning, who hails from Milwaukee and lives now not far from the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, home also to the Hillsborough County Fair in November and the Tampa Bay Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village in November and December.

Henning has a rich background in entertainment, having spent 14 years with Feld Entertainment, the producers of the modern Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Starting at age 18, Henning worked with camels, elephants and other animals, traveling extensively. Settled now in Tampa Bay, he focuses on producing and promoting rodeo events and running America’s Show Camels, a business that showcases rare Dromedary camels nationwide, including at the Dover fairgrounds.”

In the world of show, “Everybody knows everybody, and we all work together,” Henning said, noting that he remains in touch with Feld Entertainment, headquartered in Ellenton. “There’s a lot of opportunity out there and brilliant minds that have great ideas.”

As for running his own rodeo business, “I really didn’t have that on my Bingo card when I was younger, sticking instead to festivals, circus, theme parks, camels and stuff like that,” Henning said. “But here we are now, producing and promoting concerts and selling out. I enjoy doing it.”

For more on event offerings and admission, visit www.tamparodeo.com/. Visit also www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com and www.camelkingdom.com/.