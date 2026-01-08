Obituaries for the week of January 8, 2026

Jacqueline Hanson

Jacqueline (Jackie) Hanson, 87, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2025.

Born in Athens, Ohio, Jacqueline lived a life rich in passion, creativity and love. She was devoted to her husband, John E. Hanson, with whom she shared many joyful years. Together, they especially enjoyed dancing and spending quality time side by side, a true partnership rooted in affection and companionship.

Jacqueline had a deep love for animals, especially her birds, who were truly her children and brought her endless joy. An accomplished horseback rider, she proudly won numerous awards while riding in Lexington, Kentucky, a passion that reflected her determination and grace. She was also an avid photographer and an active member of a photo club, where she expressed her artistic eye and appreciation for capturing meaningful moments.

Jacqueline will be remembered for her warmth, her passions, and the love she shared with those closest to her. She leaves behind her devoted husband, John, and a legacy of kindness, creativity and dedication to the things she loved most.

A memorial will be held at National Cremation and Burial Society, 308 East College Avenue Ruskin, FL on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.