Beth Israel to celebrate five decades

By LOIS KINDLE

Beth Israel Jewish Congregation welcomes the entire community to celebrate its 50th anniversary from 6 to 9 p.m., Jan. 31 at the Kings Point Veterans Theater. The lively evening will feature a catered dinner, drinks, silent auction and dancing to music provided by the popular Riverside Jukebox Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets, which must be purchased by Jan. 16, are $60 per person ans include dinner and a drink. Additional beverages will be available for purchase. Everyone’s invited to join this milestone evening of friendship, community and joyful connection.

The event will feature an 8½ by 11-inch Anniversary Celebration Souvenir Book with photographs and the congregation’s 50-year history of serving southern Hillsborough County.

For more information on the gala; tickets; or Celebration Book ad purchases, sponsorship opportunities or silent auction donations, contact Mark Molitch at galachair@jcscc.org/ or Jeff Ackerman at treasurer@jcscc.org/.

Not familiar with Beth Israel?

Beth Israel, the only Jewish congregation in southern Hillsborough County, is a bit of a mystery to many, including some residents of Sun City Center.

It was founded in 1975 by a small group of folks in Sun City Center who met at each other’s homes for Friday night services, led by Rabbi Adolf Feinberg PhD, a retired army chaplain.

After Rabbi Feinberg’s death, The Rev. Robert Walter Gingery, pastor of the United Community Church of Christ, invited the 13 member Jewish congregation to hold services at his church. By 1985, membership had grown to 140, and the group was quickly outgrowing the space.

A two-acre parcel of land was purchased in December the following year on East Del Webb Boulevard, and Beth Israel dedicated its new temple on Feb. 26, 1988.

The friendship between the two congregations continued long after the move. When a severe storm knocked out power during Beth Israel’s High Holy Days, the church welcomed Beth Israel back to its sanctuary to observe them. And in 2020, when the United Community Church sold its building, Beth Israel offered its sanctuary in return — a testament to the mutual respect and common ground between the two congregations.

“Rabbi Carla (Freedman) and Pastor Tim Shirley developed an incredible relationship,” said longtime member Joanne Sudman. “They became friends, consulted with each other and taught classes together at the church.”

Today, Beth Israel is a thriving, active congregation of 255 members, continuing its long tradition of connection, compassion and community.

The temple is part of the Interfaith Social Action Council of Sun City Center, with six congregation members serving its mission in various capacities. It supports Our Lady of Guadalupe and Lord’s Lighthouse food pantries in Wimauma and the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center’s annual food drive. It also hosts an annual, community-wide Yom HaShoah service to remember Holocaust victims, in which United Methodist Church Director of Music Jeff Jordan leads a 60-member, interfaith choir.

All are welcome

Friday worship services are at 7:30 to 9 p.m., followed by social time, including desserts and coffee. Torah study with Rabbi Phillip Cohen is at 10 a.m. Saturday. Anyone may attend either, regardless of faith.

There’s a Meet & Greet that includes refreshments on the third Friday of each month at 6:30 p.m. before the service.

Beth Israel’s current members range in age from 44 to 102. Affiliated with the Union of Reformed Judaism, its congregation is a mix of all Jewish traditions.

Social activities include Lunch & Learn, Tuesdays at noon; informal coffee gatherings the first and third Saturday of the month at 6:30 p.m., with an open mic, fun games, skits, songs and more; a community-wide BBQ twice annually; and monthly meetings of the Women’s Sisterhood and Men’s Club.

For more information about the temple, call 813-634-2590 or stop by one of its Friday night services at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City Center.