Step right up for Big Top magic Jan. 17

By LOIS KINDLE

The Gibtown Showmen’s Club Circus is back for one spectacular day of performances on Saturday, Jan. 17, with shows at 1, 4 and 7 p.m., rain or shine.

Advance tickets are available now at the International Independent Showmen’s Association, 6915 Riverview Drive, Riverview; at The Observer News office, 210 Woodlands Estate Ave., Ruskin; and on weekends at the Carnival World Museum, 6938 Riverview Drive, directly across from the Showmen’s Association.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. One child under 12 is admitted free with each paid adult.

Under the Big Top, each 90 minute show delivers a full slate of classic circus entertainment:

• Oka, the beloved performing elephant.

• Aerial ballet.

• Mixed exotic animals act.

• Horses trained in dressage.

• Spinning tops and Hungarian hula hoop artists.

• Circus clowns.

• High wire performers.

• Juggler.

• Contortionists.

• The world’s largest circus band.

• More crowd pleasing surprises.

Outside, the midway offers face painting; pony and camel rides; a bounce house; and nostalgic carnival concessions, like cotton candy, candy apples and popcorn.

This year’s guest ringmaster is Giovanni Anastasini, of Italy, joining longtime master of ceremonies Lee Stevens to lead the festivities.

“The circus is one of the largest annual events hosted by the Showmen’s Club,” Stevens said, noting it has been held every year since 1983, except for three years (2021, 2022 and 2023), “primarily to give a big thanks to the community and provide part of the proceeds to several different charities.

“The circus is a safe, family friendly event performed in a tent like the old days,” he continued. “It’s G-rated, live entertainment and something kids don’t see anymore. Little ones are thrilled by it, and older folks are taken back to their childhoods. It’s one of the oldest continuing art forms in the world.”

Don’t miss the chance to be part of a tradition that’s pure Gibtown magic—see you under the Big Top!

About the Showmen’s Association

The International Independent Showmen’s Association—also known as to many as the Gibtown Showmen’s Club—is a private, nonprofit organization for people who currently work or have worked in the outdoor amusement industry. It’s the largest showmen’s association in the world, which has 4,500 members nationwide and internationally.

The group also provides food baskets for folks in need and an annual Christmas party for residents with special needs; participates in the annual Gasparilla Parade and Bike Fest; and hosts Drag Queen Bingo, which is coming up Jan. 3.

For more information on the circus or other Showman’s Association events and offerings, call 813-677-3590.