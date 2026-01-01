Simply Tubs and Showers is building a business for customers’ safety

By Kathie Stamps

“As we age, balance and health issues become increasingly important for safety,” said Bill Steiner, owner of Simply Tubs and Showers. “We provide personalized attention and recommendations tailored to your specific needs.”

Steiner is a Florida state-licensed residential contractor with over 40 years of experience. As the owner of Simply Tubs and Showers, he specializes in tub-to-shower conversions and is the company’s salesperson, installer and general contractor. His wife, Vicki Steiner, handles admin duties, including payroll and taxes.

Homeowners who call on the Steiners have various reasons for wanting to convert a bathtub into a walk-in shower, ranging from convenience to medical conditions. There are people who have trouble entering and exiting a regular tub that has a showerhead, and others who use a wheelchair or walker and would prefer a walk-in shower with no edge where it meets the floor.

Each tub-to-shower conversion is a custom project, with shower seats, extra grab bars, edges or no-edge designs available. Simply Tubs and Showers handles removal of the tub when replacing it with a walk-in shower. Homeowners can choose from many patterns and colors, with grout-free designs that are durable and easy to clean. The local business is a dealer for BCI Acrylic, a manufacturer based in Libertyville, Illinois. “This is the best acrylic out there,” Bill said.

“It’s just beautiful,” Vicki added. “It’s scratch resistant and easy to clean.”

Retirement communities built early were usually constructed with bathtubs with tile or fiberglass showers. “Not only is this outdated, but most are in need of repair or replacement,” Vicki said. “The tub removal and shower conversion we offer, using BCI acrylic, is affordable.” BCI has a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty.

Vicki was born in the Cleveland area, but her family moved to Bradenton when she was a child. Bill was born and raised in Sarasota.

During the building boom of the 1970s, the Steiners moved to Houston and then to Atlanta, establishing Steiner Construction, Inc. in 1980.

As a general contractor, he specialized in “building homes and remodeling the finest areas in and around Atlanta,” he said.

“He’s very good at what he does and really pays attention to what they need,” Vicki said of his work with customers.

In 2019, the Steiners returned to the Tampa Bay area and started a new business, Simply Tubs and Showers. “We are thrilled to be back in our hometown,” Bill said.

They have converted hundreds of tubs into showers for customers in Kings Point and Sun City Center. “Bill is a preferred contractor with both communities,” Vicki said. “Local business means lower prices, and Bill is here year-round for any issues or perhaps a second bath, always discounted.”

“We are proud to serve our community and are full-time residents of Sun City Center,” Bill said.

The Steiners have children and grandchildren in Sarasota and Englewood. “My passion for fishing keeps me on the water when I’m not working, and, of course, when the weather permits,” Bill said. Vicki has a natural talent for gardening and loves the outdoors.

Simply Tubs and Showers is a vendor at the building expos in Kings Point several times a year to answer any and all questions about acrylic and how it is installed. The Steiners will be at the 2026 Kings Point Health & Wellness Business Expo on Friday, Jan. 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Veterans Theater in Sun City Center. “We look forward to meeting anyone attending,” Vicki said. “No question too small.”