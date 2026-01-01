Kings Point welcomes all to annual Winter Business & Wellness Expo

By LOIS KINDLE

Vesta Property Services is kicking off the new year with the Kings Point Winter Business & Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 9. Open to the public, this community-wide favorite includes a large indoor showcase and outdoor market, filling the Kings Point Veterans Theater, its lobby and the grassy area just beyond the North Clubhouse parking lot at 1900 Clubhouse Lane, Sun City Center.

Visitors can explore the offerings of more than 80 local healthcare organizations and businesses, eager to connect and share information on how their services support wellness and daily living in Sun City Center. They’ll find lots of raffle prizes and vendor giveaways.

They’ll also discover all kinds of handcrafted items for sale—baked goods, pet toys, jewelry and more—at the open-air market.

LePerk Café will be open, and the Monsta Lobsta food truck will be on site for those looking to snack or have lunch while there.

“Events like these get people out of their homes and give them the opportunity to have face-to-face interaction with a variety of vendors in one, convenient location,” said Vesta’s Matt Permuth, regional vice president. “We host this free event for the entire community.”

Marketing coordinator Denny Leahy agreed.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year,” she said. “It’s great to see our residents and guests from outside of the Kings Point community using our amenities and gaining lots of useful information directly from the sources.”

The January 2025 Winter Business & Wellness Expo drew more than 1,000 people.

Sponsoring this year’s winter expo are Sunstate Doctors Medical Group, BayCare Medical Group and Florida Cancer Specialists; Advent Health, Clarity Hearing and Healthy Home Primary Care; Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sarasota, Florida Blue Medicare and Sun Towers Retirement Community; Dental Experts of Florida, Physicians Choice Hearing Solutions, Care Access and PT Solutions Physical Therapy; Blake Thompson DMD, Cruise Planners and Simply Tubs & Showers.

In addition to the sponsors, there will be a wide array of other vendors on hand, including FirstLight Home Care, H & H Gold Buyers, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Grease Monkey, The Observer News, Ross Spano Law, Aston Gardens, Bartlett Painting, Chefs for Seniors, Crofton’s Plumbing & Drain Solutions, John Moore Flooring, Hillsborough College and many more.

Guests coming from outside of Kings Point should enter the visitor side of the main gate (off State Road 674) and simply tell security they’re there for the expo. The North Clubhouse is immediately on the right.

For more information, call Matt Permuth at 813-787-9200 or email dleahy@vestapropertyservices.com/.