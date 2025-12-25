Obituaries for the week of December 25, 2025

Scott Bickler

Scott Bickler, 72, of Wausau, Wisconsin, and Sun City Center, FL, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family both near and far.

Born on February 21, 1953, to the late Claude and Gwen (Tucker) Bickler, Scott grew up with a deep sense of family and community. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Stout with a degree in engineering. On July 4, 1987, he married the love of his life, Francine Dehlinger, at Bass Lake near Antigo. Together they built a life rich with love, devotion, laughter and many cherished memories.

Scott dedicated many years to the oil, water and gas pipeline industry, where his hard work and integrity earned the respect of colleagues and friends. His career often took him across the country and around the world, allowing him to live and work in the U.S. and travel to Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico and South America. Living in Wisconsin — moving to Texas, a brief stay in Arizona, back to Texas and several years in Florida before returning to Wausau in early 2025 — Scott embraced each move with warmth and a spirit of adventure; he and Fran made every place feel like home.

Beyond his career and family, Scott found joy on the golf course, in winemaking and cheering for his beloved Green Bay Packers. A skilled carpenter, he built countless projects in his workshop. His easy smile and generous heart left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

Scott is survived by his loving wife, Fran; his children, Amber Cerrato, Autumn Larson (Brett), Tucker Bickler and Savannah Goethner (Nick); seven treasured grandchildren; and his sister, Sue Juedes. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, William “Bill” Bickler; and brother-in-law, John Juedes.

Visitation will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau, WI, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Memorial Mass celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 3, 2026, in Wausau. A luncheon will follow the Mass. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, Wisconsin, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com/.

Scott will be remembered not only for the life he lived but for the love he gave — a legacy that will continue to shine through his family and friends. May he rest in peace.