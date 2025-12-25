A.C.T. and Firehouse Cultural Center bring theater magic to kids

By LOIS KINDLE

The Firehouse Cultural Center specializes in providing children with experiences that are enriching, interactive and genuinely fun.

One of its most popular offerings is a series of shows presented in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Theatre for Youth (A.C.T.).

Their most recent collaboration featured four performances of The Snow Queen at the SouthShore, Riverview and Brandon Montessori schools. A.C.T.’s adaptation was a musical spin on Hans Christian Andersen’s adventurous tale of good, evil and the transformative power of warmth and compassion.

About 450 school-age students in grades K-5 delighted in the 45-minute, live theater performances.

“The children interacted with professional actors playing multiple roles and used their imaginations to put together ideas from scripted words and songs,” said Rohini Rustogi, president and CEO of the schools. “Experiencing in-person theater during a time when there is so much daily exposure to screens is a tremendous opportunity. The live performances captivate their attention and take them on journeys they may not have otherwise had.”

Beth Stein, Firehouse Cultural Center operations director, agreed.

“It’s always wonderful to introduce young kids to musical theater,” she said. “Seeing the expressions on their faces as they watch the performances says it all.”

The Atlantic Coast Theatre for Youth is owned by Don Gruel and his wife, Noel Holland, who write adaptations for all their shows and perform all of the characters within them. Both are professional actors dedicated to arts education who “believe in the amazing imaginations of children and endeavor to create performances, workshops and educational programs that inspire and encourage discussion.”

“What I love about their shows is they stick to the original stories, don’t try to sugarcoat or commercialize them and always include audience participation,” Stein said. “Don and Noel always include a Q & A after their performances, and the questions they’re asked truly show how engaged the children are.”

That commitment is why A.C.T. and the Firehouse Cultural Center have partnered for 10 years, presenting three to four different shows per year.

Public school children are bused to the cultural center for A.C.T. performances, while the company travels to outside venues, like Montessori, that don’t have transportation. Home-schooled children are welcome to attend the in-house shows at FCC.

Upcoming shows —The Tortoise & the Hare and Florida Treasures —are scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m., Feb. 18 and April 15 at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin.

For more information, visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org/ and watch for show dates or call 813-645-7651.