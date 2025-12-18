Wreaths Across America hosts 2025 national event

Wreaths Across America held its national event of laying wreaths at the gravesites of those who have served our nation through the military on Saturday, Dec. 13. This year’s event distributed over four million wreaths across five thousand cemeteries throughout the USA. The wreaths were made by the Worcester Wreath Company, which has been supplying wreaths since 2007. This year’s event was observed locally at the Ruskin Cemetery; approximately 365 wreaths were laid after opening ceremonies where there was an invocation, the presentation of colors by the EB Junior ROTC, the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem and comments from special guest speaker, COL Danny Melton, USMC (RET). The success of the event is a testimony to the tireless work of the organizers, Walt Cawein and Nicole Humphreys, and the community support to rally for a truly impactful memorial and gratitude toward those who served our country.

– Francis Fedor