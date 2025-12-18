Home » Wreaths Across America hosts 2025 national event
News

Wreaths Across America hosts 2025 national event

Ruskin Cemetery was one of our local sites for laying wreaths

by theObserver

Wreaths Across America held its national event of laying wreaths at the gravesites of those who have served our nation through the military on Saturday, Dec. 13. This year’s event distributed over four million wreaths across five thousand cemeteries throughout the USA. The wreaths were made by the Worcester Wreath Company, which has been supplying wreaths since 2007. This year’s event was observed locally at the Ruskin Cemetery; approximately 365 wreaths were laid after opening ceremonies where there was an invocation, the presentation of colors by the EB Junior ROTC, the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem and comments from special guest speaker, COL Danny Melton, USMC (RET). The success of the event is a testimony to the tireless work of the organizers, Walt Cawein and Nicole Humphreys, and the community support to rally for a truly impactful memorial and gratitude toward those who served our country.
– Francis Fedor

A volunteer lays a wreath at a grave site as part of the National Wreaths Across America event, held locally at the Ruskin Cemetery on Dec. 13.

This years Wreaths Across America event, held locally at the Ruskin Cemetary and orgranized by Nicole Humphreys, had a strong turnout of volunteers and sponsors to lay wreaths at the grave markers of those who served our nation.

US Army Veteran Harry Demeza celebrated his 98th birthday during opening remarks of the Wreaths Across America event at the Ruskin Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 13.

East Bay Junior ROTC Color Guard Cadets, left to right are Sergeant First Class Moyer, Major Jakari Harris, Sergeant Coto, and Captain Emoila. The group is led by JROTC Army Instructor First Sergeant (RET) Fernando Garcia.

Francis Fedor Photos
A sampling of sponsors and the organizing committee that helped make the event a success are, from left to right, Marissa Brown (Mission BBQ), Mark Brown (Mission BBQ), Jeneine Terrell (Civil Air Patrol), Nicole Humphreys (organizer), Will Gonzalez (Mission BBQ), Karen Brown (Mission BBQ), Madyson Brown (Mission BBQ), Clint Reedy (Reedy Plumbing), Emma Cross (Scouting America), Nicole Humphreys (Scouting America) and John Humphreys (US Naval Sea Cadet Corps). The event was supported by many great partners in our community, and without their help, the event would not have been the amazing success it was to honor those who sacrificed so much for our nation.

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

Magnolia Lakes Peace Garden opens to all

In the mood for murder, mystery and a...

Apollo Beach marks the holiday season

County treats local kids to Breakfast with Santa

Showman’s club and museum, a testament to Gibsonton’s...

Ruskin Woman’s Club sees new path to its...

C.A.R.E.’s annual fundraiser draws almost 300

Blue Christmas offers hope for hurting hearts

Heart of Hillsborough beats strong in Wimauma

Howie’s Plumbing is now Crofton’s Plumbing