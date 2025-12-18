Magnolia Lakes Peace Garden opens to all

By LOIS KINDLE

A group of 18 neighbors turned what was once a community eyesore into a beautiful public garden, thanks to a $4,000 mini-grant awarded by Hillsborough County as seed money last January.

On Dec. 6, the senior volunteers—who range in age from 72 to 88—and friends of the Magnolia Lakes POA officially celebrated the opening of the Magnolia Lakes Peace Garden and dedicated it to former longtime POA president, Helga Balter, who died in 2024 at age 92.

“She was such a wonderful lady,” said garden project leader Denise Chamberlain, a volunteer who has helped HOAs throughout Sun City Center apply for a variety of county mini-grants over the past several years. “We wanted to honor her for being so special and for her years of service to our neighborhood.”

Chamberlain said the mini-grant portion of the project was actually completed last Memorial Day—well ahead of the county’s July deadline—but the dedication was delayed to get through the hurricane season before installing a custom-made Peace Pole and bronze plaque honoring Balter.

The project was a huge and remarkable undertaking. Volunteers had to remove Brazilian Pepper and other invasive species from the POA-owned lot, as well as “thousands and thousands of pounds of yard waste,” said Julie Nelson, who served with her husband as the garden’s creative leaders.

Land had to be cleared and the soil improved.

“In order to plant anything, we had to dig and pull, dig and pull,” Nelson added. “We planted seeds and seedlings of 50 different species of Florida-friendly, native plants and host plants for butterflies.”

Matt Merritt, Chamberlain’s husband, designed a walkway and placed pavers leading to a six-foot bench where visitors can sit and enjoy the surroundings.

Looking closely, visitors will also spot a number of Nelson’s creative art pieces—a chandelier, cat and a fish made from palm fronds—as well as a floral painting on a palm frond completed by volunteer Irina Davis.

Donations for the continued upkeep of the Magnolia Lakes Peace Garden are welcome. If you’d like to help, mail a check made out to Magnolia Lakes POA Inc. to P.O. Box 6183, Sun City Center, FL 33573, and note Community Garden in the Memo.

“We want everyone to come and enjoy the garden,” Chamberlain said. It’s open to the entire public.”

Significance of the Peace Pole

The Peace Pole is an internationally-recognized symbol of hope for peace on earth. It was originally designed by Japanese philosopher Masahisa Goi, who witnessed the after-effects of nuclear bombing in Japan. The pole bears the message, “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in different languages on each of its four sides.

“Planting a Peace Pole is a way of bringing people together to inspire and advocate for peace,” Chamberlain said, as part of her dedication speech, noting the Magnolia Lakes Peace Garden’s Peace Pole is now one of more than 250,000 such poles placed worldwide as part of the Global Peace Pole Network.

“Our pole was custom-designed by North Carolina artists Michele LaMachio and Sherry Gabbard, with the words “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in English, Spanish, German and Japanese. At night, the top piece will light up, and light will shine in the windows in the pole.

“Knowing Helga, I think that she would be pleased that a Peace Pole is a garden highlight,” she said.

From State Road 674, the Magnolia Lakes Peace Garden is on the right side of Del Webb Boulevard West, just past Magnolia Landings Court, Sun City Center.

For information on Hillsborough County mini-grants, visit https://hcfl.gov/residents/property-owners-and-renters/homeowners-and-neighborhoods/neighborhood-mini-grants/. HOAs interested in help or additional information on the application process are welcome to email denise_chamberlain@icloud.com/.