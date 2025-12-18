In the mood for murder, mystery and a meal?

By LOIS KINDLE

Would you enjoy a full meal, while the Pelican Players weave a live mystery around you and invite you to piece together the clues and guess the culprit? Is the motive passion, jealousy or revenge?

It’s all part of A Head in the Game, a zany murder-mystery, filled with lots of suspense, humor and unexpected twists.

Written by Pelican Player John Warbach—a retired university professor turned playwright—the plot revolves around the following:

Pickleball may be America’s fastest-growing sport—but in Sun City Center, someone has a sinister plan to put it out of play.

You’ll follow along as a sheriff’s deputy interrogates some colorful suspects to determine who murdered an officer of the local pickleball club with a paddle embedded in her head.

This zany whodunit will take place Friday and Saturday, Jan. 9 and 10, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1239 Del Webb Blvd. W., Sun City Center. You’ll enjoy a full dinner and dessert while stepping straight into the action.

As the deputy digs deeper, the audience becomes part of the investigation, following clues, enjoying all the antics and ultimately deciding who’s guilty. All correct guesses will be entered into a drawing at the end of the performance, and one winner will get a prize.

The cast includes Sue Bernagozzi as Antonia Smith, recreation services manager; Dawna Gantvoort as Piper Cash, a business associate of the victim; Bob Horvath as Rolan Butterfield, a dopey, clumsy and distracted pickleball player; Carol Johnsen as Teresa Muldoon, pickleball club president; Wayne Keyes as Frank Wrigley, a ladies man and pickleball player who likes to drink; Lucy Malacos as Poppy Fields, a stylish, former trophy wife and pickleball player; and Carolann Olson as Deputy Dickens.

Sandra Goldman is the director; John Warbach, assistant director; and Marilyn Warbach, Michele Whelen, Tammy Bouker, James Williams, Kevin Steinke, Mark Goldman, Guy Bailey and Julie Ramsey, the production assistants.

“This is a very funny show with a great, experienced cast,” Goldman said. “We’re experimenting with theater-in-the-round to give everyone a better view. The entire audience will be seated around the pickleball court, which is the scene of the murder.”

Tickets for either 2-½ hour performance and buffet meal are $30, including dinner and dessert. They’re available at the church office, 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd., Monday through Thursday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Seating is general admission, and guests are welcome to BYOB.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the show begins at 5.

The all-volunteer Pelican Players Community Theater is a 501(c) 3 organization founded in 1981. Its mission is to promote the dramatic arts through stage productions, educational activities and other forms of theater.

All profits go toward the Pelican Players Scholarship Fund, handled by the Community Foundation Tampa Bay and benefiting local students pursuing the arts.

Interested in booking the Pelican Players for a murder-mystery dinner show? Visit www.pelicanplayersscc.org/ or email pelicanplayers.rep@gmail.com/, and a board member will reach out in response.