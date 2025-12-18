County treats local kids to Breakfast with Santa

More than 100 children, ages 1 to 10, joined their parents Dec. 13 at Hillsborough County’s Breakfast with Santa. Filled with lots of laughter and excitement, the free event treated them to pancakes, craft activities, “snow” bubbles and a visit from the Jolly Old Soul himself. Even the Grinch couldn’t resist sneaking in for some mischief.

Mayra Adame, of Ruskin, brought her 9-year-old daughter, 8-year-old niece and 6-year-old nephew to the event.

“This is so awesome,” she said. “It’s a great holiday experience for the kids to enjoy.”

Ruskin resident Fabiola Martinez agreed as she watched her 7-year-old son, Elias, complete a Christmas wreath craft.

“I love this because it brings the community together during the holiday season,” she said. “It’s fun, entertaining and a safe environment for kids.”

That’s exactly why organizer and recreation leader Mari Galvan brought Breakfast with Santa to the Ruskin Recreation Center this year. She helped with this same event last year at the Balm Recreation Center.

“It was such a nice event; I wanted to bring it here for our Ruskin community to enjoy.”

Friends of the County Parks was co-sponsor.

Lois Kindle