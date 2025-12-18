Home » County treats local kids to Breakfast with Santa
County treats local kids to Breakfast with Santa

by theObserver

More than 100 children, ages 1 to 10, joined their parents Dec. 13 at Hillsborough County’s Breakfast with Santa. Filled with lots of laughter and excitement, the free event treated them to pancakes, craft activities, “snow” bubbles and a visit from the Jolly Old Soul himself. Even the Grinch couldn’t resist sneaking in for some mischief.

Mayra Adame, of Ruskin, brought her 9-year-old daughter, 8-year-old niece and 6-year-old nephew to the event.

“This is so awesome,” she said. “It’s a great holiday experience for the kids to enjoy.”

Ruskin resident Fabiola Martinez agreed as she watched her 7-year-old son, Elias, complete a Christmas wreath craft.

“I love this because it brings the community together during the holiday season,” she said. “It’s fun, entertaining and a safe environment for kids.”

That’s exactly why organizer and recreation leader Mari Galvan brought Breakfast with Santa to the Ruskin Recreation Center this year. She helped with this same event last year at the Balm Recreation Center.

“It was such a nice event; I wanted to bring it here for our Ruskin community to enjoy.”

Friends of the County Parks was co-sponsor.
Lois Kindle

Steve Robinson and his 11-month-old grandson, Leo, smile as Virginia “Ginny” Montanz stops to greet them. Montanz served pancakes, bacon and sausages to 100 children and their parents at Breakfast with Santa, Dec. 13.

Recreation leader Maria Galvan brought Breakfast with Santa to the Ruskin Recreation Center this year after helping out in 2025 at the same event at Balm Recreation Center. She’s seen here gathering bags of candy for Santa to hand out to each child who visited him.

Julian Revilla, 10, and three younger boys romp through soapy “snow” bubbles at the Jan. 13 Breakfast with Santa event.

Ruskin resident Elias Martinez, 7, works intently, stringing beads for a tiny Christmas wreath, during one of numerous craft activities at the recent Breakfast with Santa holiday event at the Ruskin Recreation Center.

Amber Mullins, of Ruskin, mother of six children, cuts pancakes into smaller pieces for her little ones. Her older children volunteer for special events at the Ruskin Recreation Center, including Breakfast with Santa.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTOS
Santa, aka Vance Mesa, shares a secret with delighted 7-year-old Annalise Meza at Breakfast with Santa Dec. 13 at the Ruskin Recreation Center. The free event was sponsored by Hillsborough County.

