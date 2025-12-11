Ruskin Woman’s Club sees new path to its future

By LOIS KINDLE

The Ruskin Woman’s Club has been a force for good in southern Hillsborough County for 113 years.

Affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs—one of the largest women’s service organizations in the world—the Ruskin Woman’s Club champions all kinds of service, education and cultural projects in the South Shore community, while preserving its historic home in Ruskin.

Now, as the world changes and the club’s core membership ages, leaders are looking ahead and recognizing its need to grow.

“It was an eye-opener when we lost five of our longtime members within the past three years,” said Deb Bonebrake, the club’s current president. “We realized the importance of continuity—and the need to welcome new energy.

“We’re seeking fresh ways to stay relevant by opening doors for younger women and even teens to participate,” she added. “This is about passing the torch. We’re inviting women who are ready to step forward and guide us into the future.”

Toward that end, Bonebrake, Phyllis Elsberry, Amber Council and Natalie Corr collaborated to establish a 6 p.m. monthly meeting on the first Wednesday of the month for women who work, have small children, or anyone unable to attend the club’s regular 10 a.m. meeting the same day.

The evening meetings are lighter, less formal and shorter than the more traditional ones in the morning. The group includes some kind of hands-on or social activity and a discussion of what’s going on with the day group and possible service projects. Already, the evening group has attracted four new members.

Another group—the Juniorettes, for girls in grades six to 12—is currently in the planning stages. It will provide opportunities for them to earn community service hours for college and develop leadership skills.

Bonebrake hopes it will become active with the club by next fall.

“We still [need] to develop a charter and by-laws, secure sponsors and 10 members to start,” she said.

Recent projects include

• Decorating a float, riding in and passing out U.S. flags at the annual Ruskin Veteran’s Day Parade.

• Hosting and staffing its annual sweetheart tea in February and fashion show in March.

• Hosting a casino night fundraiser for the club’s annual scholarship fund in October and awarding six scholarships to graduating students at local high schools

• Sponsoring an angel tree for Christmas and conducting a fall community food drive for students at Ruskin Elementary School.

• Donating school supplies for teachers at Ruskin Elementary School.

• Making and donating blankets to Moffitt Cancer Center for its infusion patients.

• Donating gifts and toys to John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

• Supporting the national federation’s president’s project to host an Honor Flight for female WWII and Korean War Veterans/donations to the U.S. Coast Guard Museum.

• Launching a book club, participating in field trips and more.

These opportunities for service and fellowship attract women of all ages. Members currently range from age 32 to 92, and each is encouraged to support the projects that inspire them most. Meetings are held September through May, with options for both daytime and evening schedules.

If you’d like to invest in your community, make a difference and build new friendships, visit gfwcruskinwomansclub.org/ or call 813-296-3900.