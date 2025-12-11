Obituaries for the week of December 1, 2025

Joseph Jerry Ogilby

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Joseph Jerry Ogilby, who departed this life on November 15, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born May 8, 1960, in Tampa, Joe was a lifelong Florida native whose generous heart and joyful spirit touched everyone who knew him.

The son of the late Eugene and Faye Ogilby, Joe grew up in a close-knit family that valued hard work and community. A proud graduate of East Bay High School, class of 1978, he remained active in the area his entire life. By trade, Joe was a farmer; he owned Big Joe’s Plant Nursery. There he grew and sold plants and did some landscaping. Other farms he worked for were Ed Parker Tropical Fish Farm, Cedar Key Aquaculture Farm – Dan Solano and Morgan Farms – Vernon Morgan.

Joe loved the water. Whether it was sailing, fishing or riding in boats or jet skis. He also had a passion for golf and attending the winter nation sprint cars at East Bay Raceway and Camp 12 pack.

Joe is survived by his beloved children, Matthew Ogilby and Faylene Ogilby; five grandchildren, Javian Newson, Kahlari

Levy, Ryleigh Levy, Jayce Newson and Liam Ogilby; sister, Gail (Robbie) Gower; brothers, Gene Ogilby Jr., Gary Ogilby; and nieces, Felicia Ogilby and Ashley Gower.

Though our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing that his love and legacy will live on in all of us. Although he may be gone, his memory will stay with us forever.

Rest in peace, Dad.

Mary L. Arndt

Mary L. Arndt, 74, of Sun City Center, passed away on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Mary was born in Seattle, WA, on October 22, 1951, to Ellen and Travis Massey, and married Leon E. Arndt of Minneapolis, MN, on December 28, 1972. Mary attended the University of MN, graduating in 1978 with degrees in both classics and pharmacy, and began a career as a clinical hospital pharmacist. In 1983 the couple moved to New England where Mary practiced hospital pharmacy in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts. When the couple moved to Florida in 2004, after Leon retired from his career in the aerospace industry, Mary resumed her pharmacy practice until she retired in 2017. After spending their first 20 Florida years in Apollo Beach, they moved in 2024 to Freedom Plaza in Sun City Center for a more relaxed lifestyle. Mary was also a dedicated reader, with interests in history and the cultures of other countries, which proved invaluable on several European trips.

Despite their busy careers, the couple found time to travel extensively, visiting all 50 states and much of Canada, rafting the Grand Canyon, sea kayaking the Sea of Cortez off Baja California, visiting Tahiti and enjoying a photo safari into the southern regions of Africa from Johannesburg up to Victora Falls. They also were dedicated dog lovers, raising and loving Labrador retrievers and Siberian huskies for more than 50 years. Mary is survived by Leon Arndt, her husband of nearly 53 years; three nephews, Michael Arndt of Victoria, TX, Jeffrey Arndt of Pineland, TX, and Jesse Arndt of Rice, MN; and a niece, Meghan Wiebe of Sauk Rapids, MN. If anyone wishes to make a charitable donation in Mary’s memory, Moffitt Cancer Center or the Leukemia Lymphoma Foundation (now known as Blood Cancer United) would be appropriate, as well as Mary’s favorite charity, Dogs, Inc., formerly known as Southeast Guide Dogs.

Jack W. Toomey

Jack W. Toomey passed away on November 26, 2025, at Freedom Plaza after a lengthy illness. He leaves his wife of 66 years, Eleanor; two daughters, Lisa Habig of Berwyn Township, PA, and Lora Deller of York, PA; three grandchildren, Zane and Nolan Deller and Lauren Habig; and sister, Jill Sawicki. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Red Lion, PA. After moving to Florida, he belonged to Sun City Center United Methodist Church, where he ushered occasionally.

His final job was selling various kinds of insurance, last retiring from Collins Wagner Ins. Agency in York, PA. He enjoyed camping, family gatherings, watching sports on TV and pickle balling in Sun City Center. He spent many weekends driving to Bethany Beach, where he resided in a mobile home, going fishing, crabbing and swimming in the ocean. His family thanks all the staff at Plaza West who did a great job caring for him.