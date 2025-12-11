C.A.R.E.’s annual fundraiser draws almost 300

By LOIS KINDLE

The annual C.A.R.E. Gift and Wine Fair at Del Webb Southshore Falls was filled with holiday shoppers Dec. 6, and few walked away without a bag in their hands. Visitors were delighted with the event.

“I’ve been coming to the C.A.R.E. Gift & Wine Fair for many years now,” said Janice Bayruns, of Apollo Beach. “It’s one of my favorite holiday events for so many reasons! I get to shop local, and the event always features only local South Shore artisans who sell everything from woodworking, handmade jewelry and glasswork to beadwork, homemade sourdough and baked goods. And then there’s wine to sip while we shop. I always spin the Wine Wheel for some new bottles to enjoy for the holidays. I left with an armful of gifts for my family, friends, office staff and a few things for myself.

“But most of all, it’s a fundraiser for C.A.R.E., one of our most beloved local nonprofits,” she continued. “I’m super excited to support them as they begin building a brand new shelter in Ruskin to continue serving the South Shore area in an even bigger way.”

Southshore Falls residents Laurie Cunningham and Laurie Bettinghouse, who adopted a dog from C.A.R.E., agreed.

“We come every year to support the shelter,” Cunningham said. “It’s always very well done. There are lots of vendors, and the raffle baskets are very impressive. We bought wine and sourdough bread.”

“We know we exceeded our goal of $19,000, with the final number yet to be determined,” said Cheri Schumacher, committee chairwoman. “We’re excited to see the number of South Shore residents who come out to support us and grateful to our generous donors who make this event possible.”

If you didn’t get to make it to the event, you can still support C.A.R.E. by calling 813-645-2273 or visiting www.careshelter.org/.