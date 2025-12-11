Blue Christmas offers hope for hurting hearts

By LOIS KINDLE

While the holidays are festive and magical for many, those grieving the loss of a loved one find little solace in the season’s joy and celebration. For these heavy hearts, the true meaning of Christmas—connection, compassion and love—is absent.

Anyone feeling lost or forgotten during the holidays is warmly invited to the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center’s annual Blue Christmas service at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 21. It will be held in the church sanctuary at 1971 Haverford Ave. on the longest night of the year. The doors open at 6:10.

“The holidays are often some of the toughest days and nights for people who have experienced grief, loss or pain,” said The Rev. Cynthia Weems, senior pastor. “Blue Christmas is a way to honor the sadness in our lives while at the same time remembering God’s enduring love for us.”

The Blue Christmas service is open to the entire South Shore community. Anyone experiencing the death of a loved one, life after divorce or separation, the loss of a job or any other painful circumstance is warmly invited to attend.

“It gives them space to come and reflect and hear Scripture, hymns and words of encouragement to hopefully find some comfort and peace to get them through their lonely journey,” said The Rev. Debbie Marion, who leads the service. “All are welcome, especially those who need a quieter, gentler kind of Christmas hope this year.”

This Christian-based, nondenominational service includes the lighting of candles as an act of remembrance.

“What makes this service uplifting is not forced cheerfulness but the way hope rises when we make room for healing,” Marion said. “God meets us in our grief and sits with us in our questions. Even during the longest night, light is already on its way.”

Other Christian traditions also hold Blue Christmas services. Some are called Longest Night or Service of Light, but they all have the same purpose: to create a safe, compassionate space during the holiday season for those experiencing grief or loss.

For more information on the Dec. 21 Blue Christmas service at United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, call Marion at 813-634-2539, Ext. 1016.

On a similar note…

Pastor Marion facilitates the church’s GriefShare ministry, which includes two separate 13-week sessions annually. These usually include 10 people, and members can join sessions at any point during the 13 weeks.

GriefShare offers understanding and support to anyone experiencing loss, whether it’s a family member, friend or beloved pet. Participants learn about the grieving process; healthy coping strategies connect with caring people who understand and share their journey.

Registration dates for the next GriefShare session in January will be announced soon, Marion said.

For information on the GriefShare program, visit www.griefshare.org/.