Sumner and Morgan participate in holiday weekend tournament

By FRANCIS FEDOR

While Hillsborough County schools took a holiday week break, two member teams of the South Shore Six (SS6) hit the court for a Thanksgiving weekend tournament in Wesley Chapel at the Wiregrass Ranch Sportsplex.

On Friday, Nov. 28, the teams opened play, and Morgan took tournament hardwood for the first time as a program, including fielding a team with no seniors; the team has held its own this season. The Mustangs lost 64-52 to North Fort Myers and followed up on Saturday with a 88-64 loss to Armwood. The Hawks are off to an undefeated 5-0 start. The Mustangs are now on a three-game losing streak after starting the season 2-1. The program, led by Caleb Summerville, is without seniors, but it will be a group that will get to build the early legacy of the program.

Coach Gaddis and the Sumner Stingrays took the court on Friday and lost a tight game to the Clearwater Tornadoes, 55-52, but bounced back with a solid 74-59 win over the Gulf Buccaneers, saddling Gulf with its first loss. The Stingrays are off to a 3-2 start, but the two losses have been by a total of five points, and easily could be undefeated if a couple of baskets had gone their way. Bennard Anso led the way with 20 points in the loss to Clearwater, Miles Moore pulled down nine rebounds and Karson Coleman grabbed eight boards. The Gulf win was a team win with four players scoring in double digits, with Bennard Anson leading with 18 and Immanuel Kelly adding 17. Kelly also pulled down 10 rebounds in the victory.

The SS6 regular season continues on Friday, Dec. 5, with Morgan hosting Durant, East Bay at Lennard, Spoto traveling to Plant City, Bloomingdale making the short trip to Riverview and Sumner renewing its rivalry at Newsome.

After taking the weekend off, all SS6 are in action on Tuesday, Dec. 9. Morgan travels to East Bay, Lennard makes the trip to Bloomingdale, SS6 foes Spoto and Riverview take to the court at Spoto and Sumner rounds out the slate of games welcoming Plant City to the Tank.

The next night, Dec. 10, Lennard welcomes Leto to Ruskin, Spoto makes the trip into Tampa to play Freedom, East Bay travels to Blake, Riverview hosts Jefferson and Sumner travels to Gaither to end the week.