Howie’s Plumbing is now Crofton’s Plumbing

By LOIS KINDLE

New branding, same heart: Howie’s Plumbing has been renamed Crofton’s Plumbing. The change was made in August by April and Jonathan Crofton to honor their father/owner, Randy, and to reflect the family’s proud legacy in the plumbing industry.

Nothing else has changed. Customers can count on the same trusted team; the same prompt, reliable and courteous service; and the same dedication to quality for all their residential and commercial plumbing needs. The company remains locally owned and operated and provides up-front pricing, so there are no surprises.

“Our company is more than a plumbing company—it’s a family legacy built on trust, hard work and community,” said April Crofton, chief administrative officer, who runs the company with her brother, Jonathan, director of field operations. “What began as a local service decades ago has grown into a trusted name, proudly serving generations of families and businesses with honesty and care.

“We believe every job, big or small, deserves the same level of attention and quality,” she continued. “Our mission is simple: deliver reliable plumbing solutions at fair prices, while treating every customer like family.”

Crofton’s Plumbing & Drain Solutions professional services include

– Leak detection/repair in pipes, fixtures and foundations.

– Drain cleaning and hydro-jetting.

– Water heater repair and installation.

– Sewer like repair and replacement.

– Toilet repair and installation.

– Fixture upgrades.

– Garbage disposal repair.

– Emergency plumbing 24/7.

– Pipe replacement and re-piping.

– Backflows.

– Complete kitchen and bath remodels.

“We specialize in everything from routine repairs and maintenance to major plumbing installations and drain solutions,” Crofton said. “What sets us apart is not just our technical skill but our commitment to building long-lasting relationships.

We don’t just fix pipes—we provide peace of mind.”

Customers trust the company’s commitment to quality workmanship, honest service and fast response times, which has made it the top choice for plumbing in Sun City Center for 17 years.

Realtor Barb Balmenti, a property manager who leases properties in Sun City Center, has dealt with the Crofton family for at least 10 years—first with Howie’s and now Crofton’s.

“They’re always willing to do whatever I need for my tenants,” she said. “They’re very responsive. The entire office staff is friendly, knowledgeable and courteous, and I’ve never received a single complaint about the plumbers. I love and appreciate them. They’re good people.”

Cyndi Claeys, president of the Nantucket IV community in Kings Point since 2022, agrees.

“They’re service is fast and responsive, they’re dependable and they inform you every step of the way,” she said. “They go the extra mile to get the job done right, and the office staff is just delightful. I’m grateful [the company] is still here in the community.”

Crofton’s Plumbing service area includes Sun City Center and all other South Shore communities—Gibsonton, Riverview, Apollo Beach, Balm, Ruskin and Wimauma. While operations are based out of Riverview at 10003 Cowley Road, April Crofton is in Sun City Center and Kings Point daily, home to 90% of the company’s customers.

For more information on the company and its services or to make an appointment, call 813-633-8923. Its current website is under renovation.