Holiday magic comes to Firehouse Cultural Center stage

By LOIS KINDLE

The Firehouse Cultural Center and East Bay Theatre have partnered to celebrate the season with two festive holiday events at 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin, on Saturday, Dec. 13.

The afternoon begins with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr., a family-friendly celebration especially for children. From 1 to 3 p.m., families can write Letters to Santa, snack on cookies and sip Florida hot chocolate before enjoying a 60 minute performance by 22 costumed honor students, ages 16 to 18, from East Bay High School’s Moving Minds Theatre Co.

This special performance—centered on how Rudolph became Santa’s favorite reindeer and saved Christmas—marks the 61st anniversary of the Burl Ives version of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, which first aired on Dec. 6, 1964.

Theatre Department director Krista Blanchette and senior honor student/ensemble performer Miley Davis are co-directing the show.

Seating is limited, so advance reservations are required. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4 to 12 and $3 for little ones ages 3 and younger.

“It’s a great opportunity for families to introduce children to live theater, enjoy some holiday refreshments and have a fun time together,” said Beth Stein, the cultural center’s operations director. “Kids will write a letter to Santa and their parents will provide their home addresses, so Santa can respond directly to each child.”

To RSVP, call 813-645-7651 or book online at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org/.

Proceeds from these events will be shared by both partnering organizations, making this a day of celebration, supporting both the arts and community.

Later that evening, the celebration continues with the Holiday Cabaret from 7 to 8 p.m. on the FCC Center Stage. This lively variety show features songs, skits, spirited dance and musical performances by 22 talented honor students from East Bay Theatre’s Moving Minds Theatre Co., ages 16 to 18.

“At first, we were only going to do the earlier show, but we had an outpouring of interest to include the Holiday Cabaret, as well,” Blanchette said. “We’ve been doing the cabaret for the past 10 years, and it’s always a family favorite among both our students and audience members.”

All reservations for Holiday Cabaret must be made in advance for the show’s limited seating. The cost is $8 for kids through age 12 and $12 for adults. Call 813-645-7651 or book online at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org/.

The Moving Minds Theatre Co., East Bay High School’s honors theatre program, was started in 2003. Its students work on the Holiday Cabaret and Showstoppers events annually.

“These shows are aimed at showcasing the talents and ambitions of those who work their way into the honors program,” said Davis, one of the 22 students involved this year. She plans to major in education at the University of Central Florida and become a drama teacher.

For more information on either show or to RSVP, call 813-645-7651 today before seating is gone.