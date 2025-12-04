Brandon Parade of Lights set for Tampa Bay Run with strong south county interest

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Last year’s “grand experiment” is set to return in time for yuletide cheer, with Santa Claus himself committed to return in step with the Brandon Parade of Lights and its rich array of Tampa Bay area units.

Set for its second year, the Dec. 13 parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at Oakfield and South Lakewood drives, for its march along Kings Avenue and on to its final stop, at Oakfield Drive and Vonderburg Road, in view of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

“It’s a beautiful sight, with all the lights,” said parade organizer Craig Beckinger, a south county resident and owner of An ABC Event, who again this year is charged with outfitting the VIP viewing area. “It’s all about giving back to the community, and that’s why we’re doing it.”

Onlookers behind barriers will be at the ready to snatch candy and beads from many of the more than 100 units that have signed on to march in the lights-at-night parade. Included are marching bands from Riverview and Brandon high schools, as well as from Newsome, Bloomingdale and Armwood high schools, in Lithia, Valrico and Seffner, respectively. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies, riding lighted motorcycles, are set to start the parade, whose grand marshal this year is Caitlyn Lockerbie, morning anchor with 10News.

Also in the mix are public officials, first responders, local businesses, area nonprofits and more, including five krewes (Krewe of the Black Pearl, Krewe of Girls ‘N Pearls, Krewe of Lords and Ladies, Krewe of the Rising Phoenix and Krewe of Sea Save Yours). Significant support comes from a law firm (Reed & Reed, the parade’s title sponsor) and car dealership (Rivard Buick GMC, VIP area sponsor). Also in support is a grant from Hillsborough County officials.

New this year is a Food Truck Park, located in the Oakfield Business Plaza off Oakfield Drive, open from 4 to 8 p.m., the expected time for the parade’s conclusion.

Again this year is the opportunity to purchase in advance a $50 VIP ticket, which covers reserved parking; a premium spot to view the parade, along with emcee announcers and judges; and a selection of light bites, hot chocolate and punch.

“This is the area where every unit stops and presents or performs in front of the judging stand,” said Beckinger, noting the VIP’s 4 p.m. opening. “All along the parade route, however, are great places to view the units as well.”

This year’s judges include Amy Sams, honorary mayor of Riverview and principal of Southshore Charter Academy, and attorney Dawn Myers, honorary mayor of Eastern Hillsborough County and an attorney running for circuit judge. Also on tap are Michael Owen, state representative, and Mary Odum, long-time community advocate and realtor.

“I’ve been in this community for more than 40 years,” Odum said. “I’ve always gone to the Brandon Fourth of July parade and this parade, too, promises to be a lot of fun. It’s important for a community to come together for events like this.”

Working with a committee of area business owners and community advocates to stage the parade is this year’s parade president, Melissa Canfield, who with her husband owns Grease Monkey in Ruskin. In the mix as well are representatives from the newly merged Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce and the Valrico-FishHawk Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re a group of local business owners who want to bring the community together to support local charities as well as nonprofits and bring together community spirit,” Canfield said, about the independent parade committee working in partnership with chamber interests and more than 50 parade volunteers. “Our goal is to have a longstanding community tradition.”

Parade proceeds, in part, will be donated again to two local nonprofits. Brandon-based Hope for Her, described as a safe place for women experiencing crisis and trauma to find the strength, skills and support they need to rebuild their lives, is one of the awardees. The other, selected out of the south shore community, is Parents and Children Advancing Together (PCAT) Literacy Ministries, an after-school program for under-served children and families living in severely distressed Hillsborough County neighborhoods.

As for the legacy-focused intent of the lighted holiday parade, that was apparent at the start, as duly noted by Kerry Hoening, who, on behalf of the last year’s event committee, said as much in comments she made at the 2024 post-parade awards ceremony.

“This grand experiment that we just went through, we appreciate your grace and willingness to come alongside us,” Hoening said.

For more information on this year’s parade particulars, visit www.brandonparadeoflights.com/.