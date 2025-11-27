Sumner wins regional playoff game over Riverview Sarasota

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner traveled South on I-75 as underdogs to take on the Riverview-Sarasota Rams and left with a 31-21 win that continues their playoff season. The Rays will travel further South on Friday, Nov. 28, to take on the Venice Indians. The Indians are the #1 seed in Sumner’s bracket and ran up the score on West Orange after that game being tied at the half.

Sumner continues on as the #3 seed. Venice handed the Rams their only regular season loss on Oct. 10, 46-23. The Indians had three regular season losses, one of those losses coming to undefeated IMG Academy; another to Tampa Bay Tech, which had a strong season; and to The First Academy who finished its season at 5-5. The Indians are certainly formidable but have been solved by a number of teams, and Sumner is in the midst of its own strong season under second year head coach (and an original Stingray coach as defensive coordinator) George Selvie.

The Rams won the toss and deferred to the second half, putting the Stingrays on offense first. Both teams stalled on their first drives with Sumner’s starting off strong on defense and containing Toryeon James (fourth in Fla in rushing yards) on the Rams’ first plays on offense. The game was a showcase with James and Jamareis (JJ) Conyers, both highly ranked in Florida, going head-to-head. James came into the game with over 1600 yards rushing and racked up 200, but it took 30 carries. Conyers is more multi-faceted and plays both on offense and defense. Conyers has been leading the offense, stepping in while starter Antonio Balaguer recovers from an injury. Conyers has been a steadying figure and improvises when necessary, pulling the ball down and creating issues for the opponent defenses.

The Stingrays lit the scoreboard first with a 40-yard throw and catch touchdown to Robinson. Sumner forced a punt on the ensuing Rams’ drive but the officials ruled that a Sumner player touched the punt but didn’t control it. It was debatable as to the touching. The Rams seized on the opportunity, and James scored RivSara’s first TD to tie the game. The Stingrays answered and put together a long drive, ending with a TD from Robert Garcia taking the direct snap and scurrying into the endzone. Tyler Lynch, who made a number of clutch plays, including two drive killing interceptions with the Rams on the doorstep of the endzone, caught a long pass from Conyers to set up the score. The Rays used a FG from Josiah Washington to add to the lead into halftime.

The fog started to roll in at halftime, and the Rams went on offense to start the second half and quickly moved down field and scored a TD to move within three points. After a Conyers’ interception, his only miscue of an otherwise stellar night, the Rams had life and scored to take the lead, creating nail-biting moments for Stingray fans. But on this night, the Stingrays and JJ Conyers were not to be denied. Conyers, with 335 yards of total offense, called his own number for a TD to reclaim the lead. Garcia added a late TD, and Lynch picked off his second pass to seal the win.

Sumner moves on and will again be tested in Venice, but Selvie and his staff will have the team ready to go.

