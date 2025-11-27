Home » Shop local, sip wine and help shelter animals
News

Shop local, sip wine and help shelter animals

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

The C.A.R.E. Gift and Wine Fair—one of our area’s most highly anticipated holiday shopping events—returns Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Del Webb Southshore Falls, 122 Falls Blvd., Apollo Beach.

This festive, hyper-local marketplace brings together 28 artisans with handcrafted gifts, seasonal treasures and free wine tastings from PRP Wine International.

LOIS KINDLE FILE PHOTO
Silversmith Kate Hamilton, owner of Silver Edj custom jewelry, chats with a customer at the C.A.R.E. Gift and Wine Fair in 2024. She’ll be back showing and selling her new creations at this year’s event on Dec. 6.

While browsing among the vendors, visitors can also take part in wine raffles, a 50/50 cash drawing and large silent auction packed with themed gift baskets and other great gift offerings, donated by area businesses and organizations and ranging in value from $100 to $600.

Highlights include restaurant packages showcasing Apollo Beach, Sun City Center, Ruskin and Ybor City, as well as passes to top area attractions like Busch Gardens, The Florida Aquarium, ZooTampa, Bishop Museum of Science and Nature and Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Chase Rescue Sanctuary, Imagine Museum, iSmash and Top Golf.

RULA URSO PHOTO
Hundreds of people always turn out to do some holiday shopping for unique gifts at the annual C.A.R.E. Gift and Wine Fair, a fundraiser for the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort animal shelter in Ruskin.

Other notable auction items range from a Brew Bus and Pub Pass, 1905 Restaurant Group gift card and a Metro Lagoons day pass for four, Big Red Balloon ride certificate, River Ventures snorkel with the manatees and Sarasota Opera tickets to a lovely handmade quilt, Apollo Tattoo gift card, pet stroller, IV hydration session and a Firehouse Cultural Center membership and class.

New vendors this year include NBS Esthetics with DoTerra essential oils and facial service certificates, Stones Sourdough, Terri Turchi’s handcrafted jewelry, and Lorraine Callen’s cards, art and coasters. Returning favorites are Fiddly Bits craft-framed art and ceramics, Beach Bubbles, DeZigns bakery and bread, Sandy Dog Woodworks, Kate Hamilton Sterling Jewelry, Horst-Mann Glass Art, Wimauma Wood, Karen Stauffer resin art and Pat Galetti Pottery. Pauline’s Art and Soul will also be featured exclusively at this event.

LOIS KINDLE FILE PHOTO
Pauline Chote, of Pauline’s Art and Soul, an exclusive vendor at the annual C.A.R.E. Gift and Wine Fair, is returning Dec. 6 to Del Webb Southshore Falls with her beautiful, hand-painted artwork.

All proceeds from this major fundraiser support the ongoing care of dogs and cats, puppies and kittens living at Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.) animal shelter in Ruskin. Every gift purchased, raffle entered and winning auction bid helps provide food, medical care and safe shelter for these animals until they find their forever homes.

About 30 volunteers, including nine Outreach Committee members, shelter volunteers and supporters plan and/or work the Gift & Wine Fair. PRP Wine International and Del Webb Southshore Falls are event sponsors.

“We appreciate the South Shore community and all of our donors for making this such a successful event,” said Outreach Committee Chairwoman Cheri Schumacher. “It has steadily grown each year in attendance and revenue for the shelter.”

Last year’s event raised $19,000.

To learn more about C.A.R.E.’s mission and history, visit www.careshelter.org/ or follow Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort on Facebook.

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

Tampa Bay Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village...

Ruskin Seafood Fest is a wrap

Santa’s Wonderland Festival is coming to Wimauma

Don’t let old meds do new harm

Monthly Ruskin Vendor Market: all about community

Veterans celebrated as Purple Star Schools of Distinction...

HCFR breaks ground on new South Shore station

Apollo Beach Concierge: medical care that comes to...

The Joy of Giving to light the holidays...

Alafia Lighted Boat Parade, a community draw and...