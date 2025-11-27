Shop local, sip wine and help shelter animals

By LOIS KINDLE

The C.A.R.E. Gift and Wine Fair—one of our area’s most highly anticipated holiday shopping events—returns Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Del Webb Southshore Falls, 122 Falls Blvd., Apollo Beach.

This festive, hyper-local marketplace brings together 28 artisans with handcrafted gifts, seasonal treasures and free wine tastings from PRP Wine International.

While browsing among the vendors, visitors can also take part in wine raffles, a 50/50 cash drawing and large silent auction packed with themed gift baskets and other great gift offerings, donated by area businesses and organizations and ranging in value from $100 to $600.

Highlights include restaurant packages showcasing Apollo Beach, Sun City Center, Ruskin and Ybor City, as well as passes to top area attractions like Busch Gardens, The Florida Aquarium, ZooTampa, Bishop Museum of Science and Nature and Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Chase Rescue Sanctuary, Imagine Museum, iSmash and Top Golf.

Other notable auction items range from a Brew Bus and Pub Pass, 1905 Restaurant Group gift card and a Metro Lagoons day pass for four, Big Red Balloon ride certificate, River Ventures snorkel with the manatees and Sarasota Opera tickets to a lovely handmade quilt, Apollo Tattoo gift card, pet stroller, IV hydration session and a Firehouse Cultural Center membership and class.

New vendors this year include NBS Esthetics with DoTerra essential oils and facial service certificates, Stones Sourdough, Terri Turchi’s handcrafted jewelry, and Lorraine Callen’s cards, art and coasters. Returning favorites are Fiddly Bits craft-framed art and ceramics, Beach Bubbles, DeZigns bakery and bread, Sandy Dog Woodworks, Kate Hamilton Sterling Jewelry, Horst-Mann Glass Art, Wimauma Wood, Karen Stauffer resin art and Pat Galetti Pottery. Pauline’s Art and Soul will also be featured exclusively at this event.

All proceeds from this major fundraiser support the ongoing care of dogs and cats, puppies and kittens living at Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.) animal shelter in Ruskin. Every gift purchased, raffle entered and winning auction bid helps provide food, medical care and safe shelter for these animals until they find their forever homes.

About 30 volunteers, including nine Outreach Committee members, shelter volunteers and supporters plan and/or work the Gift & Wine Fair. PRP Wine International and Del Webb Southshore Falls are event sponsors.

“We appreciate the South Shore community and all of our donors for making this such a successful event,” said Outreach Committee Chairwoman Cheri Schumacher. “It has steadily grown each year in attendance and revenue for the shelter.”

Last year’s event raised $19,000.

To learn more about C.A.R.E.’s mission and history, visit www.careshelter.org/ or follow Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort on Facebook.