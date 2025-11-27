Ruskin Seafood Fest is a wrap

By LOIS KINDLE

Organizers of the 35th Ruskin Seafood Festival called the Nov. 15–16 celebration a perfect blend of sunshine, seafood and community spirit.

“We had at least 20,000 people turn out, the weather was perfect and we saw lots of happy faces,” said Melanie Davis, executive director of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce.

“People appreciated the gesture of no park fee, thanks to four generous sponsors who came together to cover park entry—Advent Health, Elite Marine Dock & Seawall, Armetta’s Gelato & Caffè and our past chamber president, Ray Monahan,” she continued. “They also liked how we offered free admission to the festival like we did last year.”

Highlights included the new Ridley at Waterset Sensory Zone, which Davis noted was “packed the entire time,” and Maggie’s Farm and the Oceanville Family & Kids Stage, which featured “more than 200 seriously talented performers,” she said.

Positive comments about the variety of vendors and food options flowed freely.

“Years ago at this festival almost every food vendor was from an area outside of South Shore,” Davis said. “Now at least 75% are local, and our food choices are much wider. Once only fried, now they include grilled, blackened, sauteed, steamed—you name it. Roots Southern BBQ’s catfish stew was actually a conversation piece.”

At its heart, the Ruskin Seafood Festival is a celebration of South Shore itself—its people, its businesses and its enduring sense of community. Each year, the event strengthens the local economy and boosts its pride, which is why the chamber continues to host it.