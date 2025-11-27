Obituaries for the week of November 27, 2025

Albert Joseph Laforet II

Albert Joseph Laforet II, 96, formerly of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2025, in Midland, Michigan. Albert “Al”/“Buzz” was an exceptional man. He was born January 19, 1929, to Alma and Albert Laforet in Detroit, Michigan. Growing up he was an athlete and enjoyed sports with his older brother, Henry Laforet. After high school at Cass Tech in Detroit, he entered college and graduated from Michigan State College with a business degree in 1951. He then proudly served his country in Korea, earning the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious service in 1952.

In 1959 he met the love of his life, Adeline Anne Harrison, and they married that same year. He went on to work as an account supervisor at Ford Motor Credit Company for 30 years. After retiring from Ford, he joined his wife’s company, Health Care Professionals, as CFO. Together they had four beautiful children, Mary Laforet, Fr. Albert Laforet, John Laforet and Michelle Monticello (Robert). He always put his family first and never hesitated to help out.

Al spent over 20 years as a volunteer for Special Olympics in support of his son, John. His athleticism never wavered as he enjoyed bowling, running marathons, playing tennis, golf and ballroom dancing with his love. He especially loved golf, teaching his wife, children and grandchildren the love of the sport and still shooting his age at 94. Al was an active and proud member of the Catholic Church and served in many roles at all the parishes wherever they lived.

Al and Ad moved from Florida back to Midland in 2024 to be closer to family. He passed away peacefully at 96 years old in Midland, Michigan, in the early hours of Sunday, November 16, 2025. He is survived and perpetually loved and remembered by his wife; children; and grandchildren, Rebecca Peterson (Alex), Benjamin Monticello, Anne Laforet, Samuel Monticello; and his great-grandson, Cormac Peterson.

Family memorial services will be held at Saint Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church, Midland, Michigan, on Saturday, December 6, 2025. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations be made to The Manor Foundation, Box 98, Jonesville, Michigan 49250.