Santa’s Wonderland Festival is coming to Wimauma

By LOIS KINDLE

Grab your kids and step into the magic of the Christmas season at Santa’s Wonderland Festival, Dec. 12-14, on the grounds of the Lake Wimauma Convention Center, 5408 State Road 674, Wimauma.

This joyful, family-friendly celebration—benefiting the Kittie Corral cat rescue—is packed with three days of festivities, food and fun for everyone from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14.

The festival will include live entertainment; more than a dozen food vendors; inflatable Elf Land and Santa’s Workshop; 30-vendor craft market; pony rides; and free petting zoo and photo ops with Santa, Mrs. Claus, Santa’s elves and the Grinch. All children younger than 12 who visit Santa will receive a free toy while supplies last.

The vendor market will feature services such as face painting, fairy hair, temporary tattoos and massages; handcrafted gift items, including jewelry, tchotchkes, home and holiday décor, wellness products, yard art and floral arrangements; home services; and food products like honey, candied fruits and more.

Admission is free for seniors, active military and kids under age 3. Children ages 4 to 12 are $5, unless they have a ticket distributed to all public schools in Hillsborough County. If your child doesn’t have one, tickets can be found at businesses such as Publix at Kings Crossing, Walmart in Wimauma, Bogg’s Jewelers, New Day Veterinary Care, Pet Supermarket, Ruskin Animal Hospital, SouthShore Regional Library and many others.

General admission is $10, and parking is free.

Sponsors of Santa’s Wonderland Festival include Wimauma Fencing, Clean Site Services, Exum’s Local Honey, Renewal by Andersen, Aquarius Graphics and the Lake Wimauma Convention Center.

All net proceeds will be split between Kittie Corral and Prime Time Event Rentals.

“We still need volunteers, additional toy donations and candy canes, and there’s still time to sign up as a vendor,” said Angelite Bragg, founder and president of Kittie Corral. “For more information, call me at 813-731-6303 or email kittiecorral@gmail.com/.”

“We want this to be an exciting event for the entire community and especially for kids,” she continued. “This is one holiday event you won’t want to miss.”

About Kittie Corral

Kittie Corral is a Wimauma-based, 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization rescuing and finding permanent homes for up to 100 cats and kittens annually. It’s mission is to save sick, injured, abused, neglected or stray felines.

All are provided a safe, nurturing environment, medical care, as needed; vaccinations, spaying or neutering; and the chance to be placed in a loving home.

Bragg is always looking for folks willing to foster a cat or kitten at Kittie Corral’s expense. Fosterers pay nothing out of pocket for food, supplies or medical care.

For information on adopting, fostering or sponsoring, visit https://kittiecorral.org/, email kittiecorral@gmail.com or call 813-731-6303.