Veterans celebrated as Purple Star Schools of Distinction named

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Rich in tradition, the Veterans Day celebration at York Innovation Academy returned this year with tributes to Veterans and their families and to the six branches of service.

York this month was named one of 13 Hillsborough schools designated a Purple Star School of Distinction for 2025-28, as announced by the Florida Department of Education. York serves students in pre-kindergarten through grade 8.

Also on the 2025-28 list, from south county, are Boyette Springs and Dawson elementary schools, Collins PK-8, in Riverview; Lennard High, in Ruskin; and Stowers Elementary and Newsome High, in Lithia. Schools named this year join 11 additional south county schools that have been named Purple Star schools for periods that end in 2026 and 2027.

Since its inception, the designation has been well-regarded in Hillsborough County, as it recognizes a key mission for area schools.

“Serving military families is part of who we are as a community,” said Van Ayres, superintendent of schools. “We’re honored to support the men and women stationed at MacDill Air Force Base and the thousands of military-connected families who call Hillsborough County home.”

In recognition of that and similar efforts, the Purple Star program recognizes campuses that provide targeted supports for military families and students, including clear enrollment and records transfer processes, a designated military point of contact and accessible information about school- and community-based resources.

The Purple Star program was established by the Florida Legislature in 2021 (school designation) and expanded in 2024 to include school districts.

The lists are released for three-year periods. The 2024-27 list includes Riverview High and Sumner High in Balm/Riverview. For 2023-26, the list includes Doby Elementary in Riverview; East Bay High in Gibsonton; and Bevis and FishHawk Creek elementary schools, and Randall Middle School, in Lithia. The 2022-25 list, which now comes to a close, included Collins, Dawson, Newsome and Stowers, each newly named on the 2025-28 list.

Meanwhile, back at York on Nov. 10, principal Dustin Robinson welcomed all classes, students, teachers and celebrated Veterans to the school gymnasium for a military-themed production. The school is nestled in the Waterset community of Apollo Beach.

In addition to student performers by grade, student government and participation in choral and band programs, there were Veteran speakers and Veteran parents who walked into the gymnasium with their children, to the warm applause of students, teachers and other attendees.

In view as well, were pieces of artwork from students and rousing renditions of service songs for each of the six branches of the armed forces — Coast Guard, Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy and Space Force.

Following the presentation of colors, featuring JROTC members from Sumner High, guest speaker Aisha Davis, a York mother and retired master sergeant with the U.S. Air Force, sang the national anthem. She spoke also about her life from student to military to mom and proud Veteran.

Guest of Honor Kelly Rowland, Gold Star mother and founder of A Warrior’s Place in Ruskin, spoke about her nonprofit’s mission, her life as a military mom and the ultimate sacrifice her son paid in service. Among the Veteran family members who entered the gymnasium to applause were Walter Maessen and his children, Aiden and Julianay, and Kevin Dobson and his daughter, Rylee.

Kylee Lankford, student council president, offered a Recognition of Veterans, while York Innovation Academy Military Kids offered a spotlight for each branch of service.

On display as well was “America’s White Table,” rich in symbolism for fallen soldiers, as demonstrated by the white tablecloth (for a soldier’s pure heart), black napkin (sorrow of captivity), red rose (life lost for freedom), slice of lemon (a soldier’s bitter fate), pile of salt (tears a family sheds), glass upside down (for the meal that won’t be eaten) and the empty chair (to honor the missing soldier). Topping it off was a candle to symbolize peace and hope for a soldier’s safe return.

The Military Families page, online at www.hillsboroughschools.org, offers a deep look into programs, resources and more for military students and their families. The district’s military liaison can be reached at 813-272-4648.