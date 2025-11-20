Sumner Stingrays continue Florida State Playoff run

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Stingrays (59th in Florida) won convincingly in the Tank, defeating the Ocoee Knights, 44-13, making the trip to Riverview from NE of Orlando, and achieving head coach George Selvie’s first playoff win. Sumner moves on to the next round, a regional match up on the road at Riverview Sarasota. The Rams (9-1-1 and ranked 36 in Florida) will be coming off their first round, 42-13, win over Winter Haven. The Rams only loss came on the road at Venice (18 in Florida), 46-23, the likely opponent for the victor of Friday night in Sarasota. The Rams, coming off a 42-13 win over Winter Haven, feature junior Toryeon James, who is 8th in Florida in rushing with 1649 yards and 3rd with 28 touchdowns.

The teams felt each other out early, the Rays looking to get Jamareis (JJ) Conyers space to operate while Ocoee looked to be trying to establish a ground game. Sumner found the end zone first with a TD from Conyers to Taesean Robinson, his first of three TDs. Special teams continues to find ways to help the offense, this time by blocking a punt and giving the Stingrays great field position, deep in Knights’ territory. Conyers found Tyler Lynch for another TD to add to the early lead. Conyers was a force to be dealt with on the field on both sides of the ball. He was the next Stingray to find the end zone, picking up a fumble and racing down the sideline for the score. Conyers also picked off a pass on a sustained Ocoee drive that was looking for its first score deep in Sumner territory and its 8th in Florida with eight interceptions. He finished the game 7 for 12 and 105 yards passing, adding another 32 on three carries from the QB position.

Robinson capped the first half, hauling in another TD pass as time expired, and accounted for 102 yards receiving. Then, from his punting role, he pulled down the snap and took off for his third TD of the game. He closed the scoring, catching a TD pass from backup QB Santana Cruz Griffin, seeing action in the waning moments of the rout. The Knights did find the end zone twice, finding gaps in the defense that had been solid all night and was hunting the shutout.

Lennard closed its season on the road, losing 40-9, to Mitchell. The Longhorns found the scoreboard first with a 33-yard FG. Mitchell posted the next four scores to run out to a 33-9 lead, doing most of the damage on the ground with two RBs crossing the 100 yard mark. Lennard tried to use the fake punt twice, once successfully, to sustain drives. The Mustangs also blocked a punt, giving their offense good field position.

Jacob Mobley did connect with a receiver to find the end zone late in the game. Mobley closes out a career of memories and records at Lennard, leaving a legacy on the growing football program. The Longhorns had a strong season, running into strong district match ups late in the season and could not find enough success to push through for wins. The first in that two-game stretch, Parrish Community, was upset by East Lake, 35-7, and Palmetto was tested by Wiregrass Ranch but managed to squeak out a 42-41 home win. A Longhorn win would have setup a road rematch with Palmetto.

KB Belton and his staff will now turn their attention to the 2026 football season and start evaluating talent to fill the gaps left by the seniors, with the biggest being the QB position vacated by Mobley. Belton is building a strong program and will look to build on the team’s successes.

Riverview lost to the Viera Hawks, 54 -14, in a match up between 4 vs 5 squads with Viera holding the higher seed and hosting the Sharks. The Hawks picked off two Shark passes, each returned for a TD, and Duke Butler carried for 126 yards and two TDs in the win. Viera moves on and will face the tough test of taking on the undefeated (11-0) Armwood Hawks in a battle between birds of prey mascots. Coach Rodriguez will look back at this season for the positives and start working on his 2026 squad.

