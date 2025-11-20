Obituaries for the week of November 20, 2025

Joan S. Maxwell

Joan S. Maxwell, born May 19, 1939, in Stratford, New Jersey, passed away on November 8, 2025. Joan lived a life of teaching, travel, friendship and the sea. A graduate of Haddonfield Memorial High School (Class of 1957), she continued her education at Glassboro State College, where she met and married the true love of her life, Roger Maxwell. The couple shared 59 years of marriage and together raised two children, Bill and Sallie.

Joan was a career educator. She spent over 20 years teaching 4th grade in Matawan, New Jersey, and after a year sabbatical, became a 2nd grade teacher as well. She was an integral and well respected part of her school community and loved by all.

She valued education tremendously and pursued a master’s degree in elementary education from Kean University, while working full time. She was a motivated, dedicated and inspirational individual. Joan made many lasting friendships and built countless relationships that she treasured for years.

A lifelong sailor, Joan spent countless summers on Long Island Sound and exploring the Intracoastal Waterway. After moving to Apollo Beach,Florida, she and Roger joined Tampa Sailing Squadron and became involved in all things Florida. She loved the simple pleasures of coastal life: afternoon sails in Tampa Bay, walks along Lido Beach, sampling the restaurants of St. Armands, and evenings at the Van Wezel and Florida Studio Theatre, where she especially enjoyed cabaret performances. An avid reader, Joan favored easy reads and historical fiction. She spent her last three years at Plymouth Harbor, where she lived life to the fullest while enjoying many wellness activities, concerts and special programs. Her strong faith and joy for music led her to worship at St. Armand’s Lutheran Church.

Joan will be remembered for her generous spirit, her love of the water and the many friendships she carried with her throughout her life. Her family, friends and fellow sailors will miss her warmth, her laughter and her willingness to always be a kind and caring friend.

She was predeceased by her husband, Roger Maxwell. Surviving are her children, Bill Maxwell, and daughter-in law, Susan, and Sallie Ivin, and son-in law, David; grandchildren, Lauren (Jeremy) Brown, Melissa (Jake) McClelland, Amy Ivin (Ryan Hogan) and Samantha (Jamie) Roberts; and four great-grandchildren, Emma and Ellie Brown, Noah Roberts, Jack Hogan; and one great-grand child on the way, Baby Girl McClelland; as well as a wide circle of friends across the country.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chapel at Plymouth Harbor on December 5th, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Joan’s name to Plymouth Harbor (www.Plymouth Harbor.org) “Zest For Life” or St. Armands Key Lutheran Church (www.saklc.com).

Melvin Rappaport

Aug. 26, 1948 – Nov. 5, 2025

Melvin Rappaport (77) passed away on November 5, 2025, at Sun City Hospice House. Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Seymour and Gertrude (Kahm) Rappaport, Melvin attended Yeshiva elementary and secondary school in Brooklyn, then earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from Brooklyn College, and Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in Computer Science from City University of New York. He had a long and successful career, first in the defense industry and then in the financial services industry, both in greater New York City.

After he retired, he achieved his cherished dream of living in Florida for his remaining eight years. He was a long-time member of MENSA. He loved to sing and dance, and he enjoyed going to comedy clubs, classical concerts and Broadway shows. He was an expert backgammon player, earning many first-place trophies at national and international tournaments, as well as the top rank in Go, the Korean Game of Life. He thrived while swimming laps.

He was married for nearly 40 years to Nancy (Riess), who survives him. He is also survived by brother, Victor Rappaport (wife Shelly); niece, Lisa, and nephew, Michael Rappaport; two Rappaport grand-nephews and one Rappaport grand-niece; brother-in-law, Allen Riess (wife Margaret); three Riess grand–nephews; two Riess grand-nieces, their spouses and children. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grand-parents and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Also preceding him in death were parents-in-law, Merle and Norma (Haggardt) Riess; brother-in-law, David Riess; and sisters-in-law, Eileen Riess and Elaine (Riess) Krueger. Mr. Rappaport requested no memorial service, preferring to be mourned quietly in the hearts of the many who loved him.

He entertained us all with witty stories and leaves his family and friends with lasting memories of joy and laughter. Instead of flowers, he asked for donations in his memory to the National Kidney Foundation, Brooklyn College or the United Jewish Appeal.

Thomas Franklin Haverfield

Thomas Franklin Haverfield departed this life peacefully at home in Sun City Center on Friday, October 10, entering into eternal rest. He now joins his beloved wife, Carole Haverfield, who passed in 2016. Together again, they are painting side by side in spirit, just as they did in life.

Born to Charles and Helen Haverfield, Tom was a proud graduate of Bowling Green State University, where he met Carole. Their love story spanned 53 years of marriage. Tom dedicated over 26 years to education as a high school art teacher and sports coach, inspiring countless students along the way. His passion for watercolor painting earned him numerous awards and recognition in the art community. He was invited into art museums in Canton, Ohio, to display his work. Tom had many accomplishments in bowling and also played hockey for the Toledo Blade. He loved doing his sports radio announcing for WBBW in Youngstown, Ohio, providing color for local sporting events.

Tom’s memory will be cherished by his loving companion, Gina Smith; his children, Dr. Heather Haverfield and Shawn (Chantel) Haverfield; and his seven grandchildren, Trenton, Gianna, Luke, Skyler, Dominic, Cooper and Leia. Tom also leaves a sister-in-law and brother-in-law in Ohio, June and Alan Kretzer.

All who knew Tom are invited to join in celebrating his life, legacy and the joy he brought to others.

Celebration of Life – Thomas Franklin Haverfield

Date: Saturday, Dec. 13

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: Lagoon Room, Mirabay Clubhouse, 107 Manns Harbor Drive, Apollo Beach, FL

Elisabeth “Nonnie” Ann Orvosh

Oct. 26, 1951 – Nov. 7, 2025

Elisabeth “Nonnie” Ann Orvosh, 74, Long time resident of Apollo Beach, passed away Nov. 7, 2025; she was surrounded by all of her children and grandchildren in Asheville, NC.

Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Orvosh, but better known as “Dude” to his grandchildren, as well as her parents, Thomas “Pap” Grove and Margaret Grove.

Nonnie enjoyed the simple things in life: comfortable pajamas, sweets, socializing with friends, Steelers football, pleasantly long conversations (especially with strangers), baking you pizelles before she visited you, taking care of others and spoiling the ever loving crap out of her grandkids, King, Bodhi and Maggie. She was Nonnie to more than just her family and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sister, Linda Atlee; son, Scott Orvosh; daughter, Kimberly Dollar (Joe); son, David Orvosh (Christin); and the candy apple of her eye, her three grandchildren.

Service will be held at noon on Nov. 22, 2025, at the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, PA. Please send any arrangements to the following: Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236.