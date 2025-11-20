Monthly Ruskin Vendor Market: all about community

By LOIS KINDLE

Vendor markets are booming these days and for good reason. They’re much more than simply places to shop.

These “mini-malls of commerce” support small, local businesses; offer unique, high-quality goods and healthier food options; and create a sense of community and connection.

The Ruskin Fresh Market and Big Bend Market present the monthly Ruskin Vendor Market inside the Florida Vine Ripe Farm Inc. Warehouse at 2619 14th Ave. SE. It opened in June with 25 vendors and three food trucks and has since attracted new crowds through advertising in The Observer News and week-before social media blasts.

The family friendly pop-up market has already grown to host 27 to 30 vendors and 3 to 5 food trucks. Leashed, well behaved pups are always welcome.

Two monthly markets remain on this year’s calendar.

On Small Business Saturday—Nov. 29—the vendor market will be themed for fall, take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature 27 vendors and three food trucks. Snow White will be making an appearance between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for the kids.

Vendors will feature all kinds of wares, including loose leaf tea, handmade soaps, jewelry and herbal infused honey; sourdough bread and other freshly baked goods; hooded bath towels; essential oils and handmade resin and cat-related items; embroidered kitchen towels, custom phone cases, knickknacks and much more.

“We try to include a wide array of mostly local vendors who offer items that aren’t competing with each other,” said Ruskin Vendor Market co-owner Nicole Ferrara, who shares the pop-up’s proceeds with Big Bend Market owner Lisette Cordero, who organizes the monthly event. Fererra oversees its operation.

“I’ve run the monthly Big Bend Market since 2022 and teamed up with Nicole this past summer to introduce the Ruskin Vendor Market,” Cordero said. “Our goal is to provide space for local vendors to market their goods and bring the community together.”

The Ruskin Christmas Vendor Market will take place over two days, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 20, and noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 21. The plan is to have 25 completely different vendors on both days, Ferrera said.

Nonprofit organizations participate for free; all others pay $60 for a 10 by 10 space and $70 if they need electricity. Food trucks are $60.

Applications are available at https://linktr.ee/thebigbendmarket#498654337/ or at the Ruskin Fresh Market, 2619 14th Ave. SE.

Whether you’re hunting for handmade gifts, grabbing lunch from a local truck or connecting with makers and neighbors—the Ruskin Vendor Market has it all.

The Ruskin Fresh Market is open next door, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The vendor market has been a huge success,” Ferrara said. “It draws customers to our local vendors and the produce market, as well. I couldn’t be more grateful.

The community has supported us in so many ways,” she continued. “We see repeat customers at both markets, and, of course, new ones, especially now the snowbirds have returned.”

For more information, email ruskinfreshmarket@gmail.com or call 813-751-7757.