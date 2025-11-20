HCFR breaks ground on new South Shore station

By LOIS KINDLE

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is expanding its services in South Shore with the addition of Fire Station No. 47—a modern, two-bay facility built to support the area’s burgeoning communities, where rapid development has led to increased demand for emergency response.

HCFR and Hillsborough County officials broke ground for the facility on National First Responders Day in late October at 14495 U.S. 301 S, Wimauma, [on the west side of the highway south of Paseo Al Mar Boulevard]. Scheduled to open in October 2026, the station will serve residents and businesses in Apollo Beach, Wimauma and north Sun City Center.

It will ensure “our firefighters can respond quickly, safely and effectively, allowing us to stay in our zones, reduce response times and better serve their communities,” said HCFR Public Safety Information Chief Rob Herrin.

Fire Station No. 47 will operate 24/7 with at least five full-time firefighters per shift. It will be equipped with a fire engine and rescue ambulance, and its deep bays can accommodate two additional trucks as needed.

The $7.8 million facility is expected to relieve pressure on existing South Shore stations, including No. 28 in Sun City Center and No. 17 in Ruskin.

Designed with firefighter health and safety in mind, it will feature advanced emergency response tools and a dedicated decontamination area with showers and laundry—accessible immediately upon return from a fire call—to help reduce exposure to carcinogens, commonly found in modern fire environments.

The station will be built on land owned by the Florida Forest Service and will operate under a no-cost, land-sharing agreement—an example of Hillsborough County’s collaborative approach to resource management and its ongoing commitment to public safety. It will be located just north of the FFS tower on the property, and a new traffic light will be added nearby for emergency access.

HCFR’s almost 1,300 firefighters respond to an estimated 140,000 emergency calls a year across the county. According to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Master Plan, 20 new stations will be needed over the next 24 years to keep pace with expected growth.

The department’s total operating expense budget for fiscal year 2026 is approximately $310 million; funding comes primarily from ad valorum property taxes—and a few other sources like grants and fees.

For more information, contact Jose Patino Media Relations strategist, at 813-247-6607 or patinoj@hcflgov.net/.