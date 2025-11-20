Don’t let old meds do new harm

By LOIS KINDLE

The next Operation Medicine Cabinet collection drive is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at Community Hall, at 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S., Sun City Center.

This biannual event—hosted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office District 4 Command—is HCSO’s only remaining drug take-back program in the county. It provides residents with a safe and responsible way to dispose of expired, unused or unwanted medications.

HCSO Master Deputy Jeff Merry will oversee the event for the 19th time since he came to the community in April 2015.

“We’ve collected more than 16,000 pounds of drugs and medications since then,” he said. “I think that’s improved the quality of life for our residents, our waterways and the environment. It’s also kept these drugs from being misused by the residents themselves, contractors, service providers and relatives.”

Cathy Edmisten, CEO of HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, agrees.

“As a former ER nurse, I saw too many patients who misused drugs they shouldn’t have kept and grandchildren who took their grandparents medicines,” she said. “ All medicine can be potentially hazardous, so even the hospital follows government regulations to ensure its safe disposal.”

Last April, 811 pounds of drugs—or 30 boxes—of medications were collected.

Residents are encouraged to bring all expired or unused drugs, prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, supplements, liquids, pet medications and sharps (which should be kept separate in a sturdy container) for safe disposal.

Why participate?

1. Improper disposal of drugs or medications can contaminate the water supply.

2. Keeping unused or expired medications in your home raises the risk of accidental ingestion, adverse drug interactions or unexpected side effects that could lead to an emergency room visit.

3. Proper disposal ensures these substances are not used or sold illegally by individuals for whom they were not intended.

4. It’s a straightforward yet effective way to protect your household and community.

All items collected are boxed, sealed, labeled and weighed. Deputy Merry then transports them to the HCSO’s District 2 office on Falkenburg Road in Tampa, where they’re securely stored until incineration. The drugs remain in HCSO custody throughout the process.

Residents are welcome to drop off small quantities of pills or capsules anytime at the Dist. 4 office, 508 33rd St. SE, Ruskin; however, liquids and sharps are prohibited there.

For more information, call David Scott, co-owner of At Home Senior Care Sun City Center, at 813-633-0333.

Merry or Community Service Aide Ashley Stewart can be reached at 813-242-5525.