The Joy of Giving to light the holidays for lonely seniors

By LOIS KINDLE

Santa’s sleigh might be parked at the North Pole right now, but in Sun City Center, the elves are already in motion. The community’s annual Senior Giving Tree—newly renamed The Joy of Giving— is gearing up to light the holidays for seniors in need at area assisted living and memory care facilities.

Sponsored by the Sun City Center United Methodist Church, this charitable effort is currently underway, with Connie Lesko and Sarah Baez again leading the charge. Now in its sixth year, The Joy of Giving invites area residents and business owners to become honorary elves by donating thoughtful essentials and small luxuries to brighten the holidays of those who might otherwise receive nothing.

“We feel it’s important these seniors aren’t forgotten during the Christmas holidays,” said Victoria Sorensen, director of ministries, because some of them don’t have family members living locally—and others have none at all. The Joy of Giving helps reduce feelings of loneliness and uplifts them emotionally through the Light and Love of Christ.”

Facilities responding they wanted to participate this year are Belvedere Commons, Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care, Sun City Center Senior Living and Palm Gardens.

“There’s still time to add others to the list, including individuals in need living in our community,” Lesko said. “Just give me a call at 813-927-1147

Donations can be wrapped or unwrapped (if what’s inside is identified) and dropped off by Dec. 15 to any of the following locations:

• SCC United Methodist Church, 1971 Haverford Ave., Sun City Center.

• Keller Williams Southshore, 1603 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center.

• Keller Williams Southshore, 109 Harbor Village Lane, Apollo Beach.

• Kings Point North Clubhouse, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center.

• Suncoast Credit Union, 150 Teco Road, Ruskin.

On Dec. 19, volunteers will gather at the church to “shop” from among the donations, assemble personalized gifts from the lists each facility provides, then wrap them, bag them and prepare them for delivery before Christmas. Each facility is responsible for distributing them to individual recipients.

Baez and her children, Victoria, 15, and Elijah, 19, wouldn’t miss being involved in the deliveries.

“It’s important for my kids to see how they and others can make a difference in people’s lives, especially those who are vulnerable,” she said. “I enjoy seeing those who are forgotten receive things that make them feel better about their lives, including things they not only need but want.”

Lesko agrees.

“As we deliver the gifts each year, Sarah and I realize the true impact of this program,” she said. To see the joy is incredible. I just love it.”

Most needed items include

• NEW casual clothing and sweaters, S – M – L and XL for women and L and XL for men;

• Hygiene supplies (nice soaps, deodorant, shampoo);

• Toiletries – Hand and/or body lotions, aftershave, cologne, hairbrushes, etc.;

• Grip socks;

• Sugar-free and regular chocolates, candy, cookies and salty snacks;

• Costume jewelry;

• Lap quilts, throws, blankets;

• Large print books, puzzle and activity books, coloring books, colored pencils and large-piece puzzles;

• Oversized gift bags and wrapping paper.

For more information, call Lesko at 813-927-1147 or email Sorensen at victoria@sccumc.com/.