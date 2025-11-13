Protect what you’ve earned, guard those you love

By LOIS KINDLE

Scammers are increasingly preying on seniors across the country, with communities like Sun City Center especially at risk.

Fraudsters exploit stereotypes. They see older adults as trusting, generous, less tech-savvy and financially secure. They count on their victims not realizing they’ve been scammed until it’s too late.

It’s a heartbreaking trend—and staying informed is the best defense.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free, 90-minute, community-wide Scam Prevention Workshop at 10 a.m., Nov. 18, at the Kings Point Veterans Theater, 1900 Clubhouse Lane, Sun City Center. The doors open at 9:30.

“Our neighbors, friends and loved ones are being specifically preyed upon because of their retirement savings and hard-earned wealth,” said HCSO Master Deputy Jeff Merry, a career-long fraud specialist. “These bad actors are relentless, and those over 60 are the most at risk.”

The Scam Prevention Workshop is your chance to hear directly from a panel of experts from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office; FSDA (Florida Securities Dealers and Advisors); Robinhood, AARP, the Better Business Bureau of West Central Florida and FINRA, (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority)—a private, non-governmental organization that oversees U.S. brokerage firms and protects investors.

They will discuss a variety of topics, including how to recognize scams, stop scammers in their tracks and keep from becoming a victim, he said. A representative from Community Foundation Tampa Bay will make opening remarks.

“Our commitment to this program stems from the belief that prevention is far more powerful than recovery,” said Brandi Sanchez, senior director, Community Investment. “By investing in proactive education, we’re empowering seniors in the South Shore area to stay informed, confident and in control of their financial well-being.”

The event will also feature a Q & A, door prizes, basket raffles and free refreshments. An AARP shredding truck will be on-site, so bring along your old documents and shred them for free.

Trusted vendors will also be on hand with additional information and handouts.

Come early because this event fills up fast.

“When the room reaches capacity, we have to turn folks away,” Merry said.

Scammers continue to strike close to home.

From “pig butchering” romance-turned-crypto scams to I.T. extortion and government impersonation, the tactics are evolving—and devastating. This year alone, the Sun City Center community has suffered nearly $15 million in financial losses, as well as heartbreaking emotional tolls.

Come learn how to protect yourself, your loved ones and your assets. Then spread the word with everyone to ensure no more seniors fall victim to these financial predators.

For more information, call 813-242-5515.