Obituaries for the week of November 13, 2025

Dennis Evan Mixon

1942-2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis Evan Mixon, 83, who died October 19, 2025, surrounded by family at Alive Hospice Center, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Born January 1, 1942, in Tampa, Florida, Dennis was best known as the founder of M&M Printing and for his management of The Observer News, which was founded by his father Evan Mixon and managed by Dennis and his siblings. “Denny” will be most remembered for his quiet, gentle spirit and his passion for bluegrass music.

Dennis was a devoted husband to his wife, Joyce Juline Mixon, and loving father to his daughters, Sherri (and Todd) Cole, Michelle (and Ray) Woody, and Wendy (and David) Crow. He is survived by eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Stephen M. Mixon, Karen Mixon-Miller and Kathy Mixon Durbin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Evan Mixon, and his sister, Diane Mixon Arruda Comprosky.

Dennis was an active member of the Ruskin community. He was a graduate of East Bay High School in Gibsonton, Florida, and of Berry College in Rome, Georgia. Dennis served in the United States Army. He also served in the Ruskin Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and multiple other community organizations. He was a longtime member of the Ruskin United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. Upon retiring to Copperhill, Tennessee, Dennis joined the First United Methodist Church of Copperhill. He also became an active bluegrass musician, producing several cds and playing the upright bass regionally.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Ruskin Methodist Church in his memory.

Michael Wade Bishop

Michael Wade Bishop, 67, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2025, surrounded by his family.

Born in Beckley, WV, on March 3, 1958, Mike was the beloved son of the late Elmer Wade & Bonnie June Bishop.

Mike is survived by his loving wife and rock, Pamela Bishop. He was a devoted father to sons, Benjamin (Amy) of St. Augustine, FL; Jordan (Allison) of Fair Haven, NJ; & Bob Welch of Lake Mary, FL. Mike was most affectionately known as “Kingfish” to his six grandchildren, Allie, Maggie, Dean, Lane, Patrick & Connor. He is also survived by his siblings, Bonnie Wooten (Raymond), Steven Bishop (Wanda) and Rick Bishop (Leigh Ann), along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom he all adored.

A highly respected attorney, Mike was a founding partner of labor & employment firm, Edwards, Ballard, Bishop, Sturm, Clark & Keim, P.A., established in 1990 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. In 2004, Ford & Harrison LLP would acquire EBB, and Mike helped usher intheir labor & employment practice in the Carolinas. He would move on to serve as senior counsel for 17 years at Hospital Corporations of America (HCA) in Nashville, Tennessee, where he retired in 2024. Nashville was not only home to Mike & Pam but served as a relished map dot for our families to convene. Mike loved Music City and took great pride in being a resident.

While his professional accomplishments were something to be admired, Mike was most proud of his family and the legacy to be continued by his grandchildren. He loved his wife Pam dearly, having recently celebrated 18 beautiful years of marriage. The two of them, along with their pups (Frankie & Angus), have been air & road warriors over the years and cherished traversing between grandkids in Florida & New Jersey through retirement. Mike was devoted to each capacity & title he carried, leaving a lasting example for which his children are eternally grateful.

Mike retired 14 short months ago and an oft-used adage of his was, “Go for it, it’s later than you think.” He will be desperately missed by his family, but comfort is found in our Christian faith and knowing he is surrounded by the endless love of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

A celebration of life will be held by the family at a date to be announced.

The Bishops request those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Mike’s favorite charity, Donate Life.

Jefferson Scott Wadsworth

Oct. 2, 1968 – Oct. 21, 2025

Jefferson Wadsworth of Sun City Center, FL, was born in Buffalo, NY, to Jeffrey and Donna (Forrester). He died at age 57 from a year-long battle with Laryngeal Cancer. He is survived by both parents; step-father, Steve Hebrank; step-mother, Mary LaPiana; brother, Allan; nephew, David; son, Joshua; and step-daughter, Alyssa. He was blessed with countless Wadsworth and Hebrank family of Buffalo, NY, and Wimauma, FL.

Respectively, Jeff will be remembered for his love of God, family and friends. We are thankful for having shared his life.

A gathering will be held at First Baptist Church of East Bay, 10102 Old Big Bend Rd., Riverview, FL 33578, on Nov. 15, 2025, from 4 to 8 p.m., under the care of Pastor Tim, who will be speaking at 7 p.m. for prayers and remembrance. Interment of ashes by family at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1250 E. College Ave., Ruskin, FL 33570, for future visitation, will occur after Dec. 1, 2025.

Samuel J. Mistretta

Samuel J. Mistretta, 82, of Raleigh, N.C., passed away peacefully on Monday, October 27, 2025. Born in Jamestown, N.Y., on September 8, 1943, he was a son of the late James and Rose (Bordenga) Mistretta.

After graduating from Jamestown High School in 1961, Samuel served proudly in the United States Air Force before earning a Master of Science in Biology at SUNY Fredonia. Known for his intelligence, humor and inquisitive nature, he had a passion for bird watching and a fascination with weather.

He is survived by three children, Gina Mistretta, of Largo, Fla.; Mary Mistretta, of Buffalo; Joseph (Rachel) Mistretta of Jamestown; and five grandchildren, Devin, Joseph, Gianna, Aiden and Lucian, all of Jamestown. He is also remembered fondly by his sister, Sally (Ray) Hallberg, of Jamestown, as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Marion Mistretta and Robert Mistretta.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor Samuel’s journey through life. Memorials may be made to the Roger Tory Peterson Institute and Audubon Community Nature Center.