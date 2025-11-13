Apollo Beach Concierge: medical care that comes to you

By LOIS KINDLE

For some, going to the doctor feels like a chore—something they need to do but often avoid. That’s why Nathan Bevan, PA-C, and Jamie Bevan, ARNP-C, created Apollo Beach Concierge: a practice built around ease, access and personal care.

Patients pay a modest monthly fee or discounted annual payment for same-day appointments, extended consultations and 24/7 direct access. There’s no staff, no waiting rooms, no extended waits to be seen. The Bevans come to you.

Apollo Beach Concierge is medicine like it used to be when doctors made house calls and knew their patients personally. The Bevans are providing that kind of approach but with modern technology and convenience.

Valuing quality of care over a large quantity of patients, they’re capping their practice at just 100 [concierge] patients. You could be one of them.

“I love going out, meeting new people and spending more time with them, not being behind a computer charting and billing,” Jamie Bevan said. “We go the extra mile for our patients; we make them part of our family.”

She and her husband offer more than 40 years of combined medical experience—all available in the comfort of your home. They focus on building strong relationships with their patients and providing them with more personalized, VIP-level care.

“Anything a primary care physician or urgent care does, we do,” Nathan Bevan said. “We can order X-rays, labs, MRIs, ultrasounds and more. Both of us are on a first-name basis with doctors of all specialties.

“We provide a much more personal level of care,” he continued. “We enjoy making a difference in people’s lives.”

In addition to full-service membership, Apollo Beach Concierge offers a la carte services tailored to a patient’s needs—from school, sports and work physicals to telehealth visits and sick home calls. Wellness options include Mounjaro weight-loss and Botox injections, IV hydration therapy, testosterone replacement and more. The Bevans even handle urgent needs like laceration repair, foreign-body or fish hook removal and medication refills.

“Our visit fee is less than what many co-pays are for urgent care facilities,” Jamie Bevin said.

If this level of convenience and care meets your needs, why wait? Call or text 321-663-1336, 813-528-3434 or email apollobeachconcierge@gmail.com/.

About the practitioners

Jamie Bevan began her medical career as an EMT at age 18. She earned both her undergraduate nursing degree and advanced degree as an ARNP from the University of Central Florida College of Nursing in 2003 and 2007, respectively. Since then she has worked in emergency rooms at HCA Florida hospitals and freestanding ERs in Sun City Center, Brandon, Bradenton and Tampa, and at Tampa General Hospital.

She has taught aspiring nurse practitioners for 10 years as an adjunct professor at USF College of Nursing and is still there.

Nathan Bevan is an Eagle Scout who became certified as a firefighter EMT at Orlando Seminole Community College in 2001 and went on to work as a paramedic with the Seminole County Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue for eight years, before earning his master’s degree in physician assistant studies at the University of Florida in 2013. He worked at UF Health Shands Hospital for two years and then moved to Apollo Beach. For the past 12 years, he has worked in hospital emergency rooms and urgent cares in Hillsborough County, including a year as first assistant in orthopedic surgery for Florida Orthopedic Institute.

He and Jamie met when she came in for an X-ray at the urgent care in Apollo Beach, and they married not long after.

They founded Apollo Beach Urgent Care in June 2023.

On a personal note, the Bevans have a blended family of four children—Eden, 18, Rowan, 16, Madalyn, 15 and Jack, 12—three dogs, three Maine Coons, five chickens, a 300-gallon, saltwater fish tank and a goat that lives at Lennard High School.