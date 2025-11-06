South Shore HS Baseball participates in Wood Bat Classic

By FRANCIS FEDOR

During a bit of a lull, with only a couple of South Shore football teams in action, an annual ritual took place in Tampa. The fall is not typically thought of as a time for high school baseball, but, while the big boys take part in the World Series, the young men put down their hybrid bats and pick up wooden bats. The Yankees, under the name of its ownership, hosted the annual Steinbrenner Wood Bat Classic at its spring training, and temporary home of the Tampa Bay Rays, displaced by a missing roof, complex with the invited teams getting an opportunity to play in the main stadium. Many higher-level tournaments use wood bats as that is the best predictor of their power for MLB scouts. Per a coach, once a team is invited, it is on the list to return year after year unless the school opts out. It is a special time for the schools, coaches and players alike.

The tournament consisted of five pools, A thru E. This year’s tournament included a number of South Shore Six high schools. Sumner and Lennard participated in Pool A, with Tampa Catholic Crusaders and the River Ridge Royal Knights in that division. Riverview played in Pool E, which included Cambridge Christian, Wesley Chapel and Tampa Prep. Sumner and Riverview started on Monday, Oct. 27. The Sharks lost their opener to Wesley Chapel, 10-1. The Stingrays dropped their opener to River Ridge, 4-1. Lennard opened with a 4-3 win over the Crusaders last Thursday.

On Saturday, the South Shore participation heated up as Riverview played the first game at the stadium, facing Tampa Prep, and came away with the walk-off win to end its tournament on a positive note, finishing at 1-2. Lennard v Sumner also played at 9 a.m. on the Yankees practice field. Sumner eked out a 3-2 win over rival Lennard, then both teams moved to the stadium. First up was Sumner; it got a complete game, 4-0, shutout from Jaylin Chambers and kept its chances alive for a Sunday match-up in bracket play between the division champions. Lennard took on the Royal Knights in the final game of the day and staked themselves to an early 2-0 lead. The lead held until the fifth where River Ridge rallied, the Longhorns fell in another tight game and River Ridge advanced to the tournament playoffs. The championship game was on Monday night between Jesuit and Cambridge Christian.

The fall is the time where the managers get an opportunity to see players without the pressure of a regular season competition for a district title. And they can look at players that they may be considering for their varsity roster from their previous JV stint or even as a walk-on or transfer from another school. Florida does allow school choice, and there has been movement of athletes between sports programs. The only caveat is that the athlete is responsible for their own transportation if they are outside of the transportation parameters for what would be designated as their “home” school.

Players also look for opportunities to partner with training providers to work on their skills, especially those that participate in home schooling and elementary school. Here in the Ruskin/Wimauma area, there are a number of programs/academies, including D-Bats/Ruskin and FTB/Wimauma, that partner baseball players with former professional players to work on their skills. Ethan DeJesus participates in a D-Bats program as a part of his work that paid off in a spot with the Puerto Rico National U18 squad that participated in the World Baseball Classic in Japan.

