Ruskin Seafood Festival to make waves Nov. 15–16

By LOIS KINDLE

The Ruskin Seafood Festival, South Shore’s annual signature event, will return Nov. 15-16 at E.G. Simmons Regional Park in Ruskin. This lively weekend celebration promises a feast of mouthwatering seafood and landlubber favorites, alongside live entertainment, two car shows, an expansive arts and crafts market, dedicated kids’ area and ice cold beverages for folks of all ages.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday. Admission to the Hillsborough County park—normally $2 per carload—is being covered by AdventHealth Riverview, and free entry to the festival—introduced last year after the devastation of hurricanes Helene and Milton—has been extended. Free shuttles provided by Kids R Kids will run both days.

So all you need is cash for food, drinks and holiday shopping. Leashed, well-mannered dogs are welcome.

Festivalgoers can feast on fare from 21 food vendors—including hometown favorites like Ruskin Seafood Co., Salty Shamrock, Sunset Grill, Roots Southern BBQ, Sweet Tea Tiki Bar and The Wing Wagon—and explore more than 150 arts, crafts, commercial and nonprofit booths. Car enthusiasts can catch two full-day shows: “Revved Up” on Saturday and “Roamin’ Oldies” on Sunday.

Live music will be performed on the Bobby Howard Memorial Main Stage, beginning with a Saturday morning opening ceremony and fallen heroes tribute at 10 a.m., followed by performances from Joshua Bidwell, Dirt Cheap Spirits, I-Ruption Reggae Band and the Randy McNeely Band. Sunday’s lineup includes JLowery Steel drum band, Randy McNeely Band and The Memphis Rub Band.

Beer, wine and seltzers will be sold at the Elite Marine Dock & Seawall SouthShore Sand Bar.

The Oceanville Family & Kids Stage will be buzzing with music, dance, gymnastics and dramatic arts—starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Kids can dive into hands-on fun with arts & crafts from the Firehouse Cultural Center, scale a rock wall, tackle an obstacle course, bounce on a reverse bungee and more.

Additionally, on Sunday morning, Waters Church Apollo Beach will host a live-streamed family service inside the large Oceanville tent.

New this year is the Ridley at Waterset Sensory Zone, an inclusive space offering a calming tent environment of soft, bean bag chairs, noise-cancelling headphones, hands-on activities and resources for families with neurodivergent children. Also new is the Beacon Emergency Veterinary Clinic Dog Bark Yard, a shaded rest area featuring water bowls, pet pools and pet-related vendors, providing a place of respite for our four-legged friends.

Chris Ligori & Associates Injury Lawyers is the festival’s title sponsor. Other major sponsors include Tampa Bay 28, Advent Health, smileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry, South Shore Signs, T-Mobile, Suncoast Credit Union, North Star Consulting, Tampa Electric Co. and the Goat Plumbing.

“This is going to be our biggest festival yet,” said Melanie Davis, executive director of the hosting Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. “It will have more vendors than ever, a vastly enlarged kids area, some new features and all of the event’s annual favorites. There’s something to appeal to everyone.

“While the chamber puts it on, the Ruskin Seafood Festival belongs to the community,” she added. “That’s what it’s all about.”

For more information, call 813-645-1366 or visit www.ruskinseafoodfest.org/.