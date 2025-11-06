Rotary e-Club of Tampa South a post-military mission for servant hearts

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

From missions in the military to mission-driven work in the community, Deborah and Duane Williams have made their mark as Rotarians with servant hearts.

At a major event in Riverview last month, Deborah Williams talked about her life as a Rotarian wife, which led to her own membership and, eventually, to her 2020-21 term as district governor for Rotary West Florida/Tampa.

For her husband’s part, he talked about his tenure as a Rotarian, dating back more than 20 years, and how it was a natural fit for a retired soldier whose passion to serve never wanes.

As a former member and past president of the Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview, Duane Williams helped launch the Rotary E-Club of Tampa South (RECTS). A retired military intelligence officer, he was self-employed with D&T Associates-Investigations, a private investigative company he founded in 2005.

“Rotary Club is one of those organizations through which you can totally give back,” Duane Williams said. “And it allows you to travel to other countries [for mission-like work].”

For her part, Deborah Williams loves sports, interior decorating/crafts, event coordination/planning and mentorship for children and young adults as well as caring for seniors.

Noted as one of her biggest accomplishments during her year as district governor, Williams on June 1, 2022, charted the e-Club in her district. Weeks later, prior to becoming an immediate past district governor, Williams transferred her membership to the new club (Rotary E-Club of Tampa-South) to assist club members in becoming fully operational.

At Trick or Treat Street (TOTS) on Saturday, Oct. 25, presented at Riverview High School by the newly combined Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce, Deborah Williams and her husband joined other members of the Rotary e-Club of Tampa South at a booth to promote the growth and opportunities of the club that meets for the most part online.

The “e-Club,” or “Virtual Rotary Club” is a no-brainer for people who need or want a more flexible schedule than traditional clubs, which hold in-person meetings for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

As evident by the Tampa-South organization’s membership, e-Clubs often attract members from various geographical locations, promoting a diverse community. Meetings and discussions take place through video conferencing, social media and/or dedicated websites.

The bulk of the Rotary e-Club of Tampa-South’s membership hails from the Riverview, FishHawk, Tampa and Wesley Chapel area, but there are members also from Polk County; Houston, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; and more.

The club associates itself with Riverview’s Spoto High, and has plans to adopt Spook Hill Elementary in Lake Wales, which caters to a diverse student population in pre-kindergarten through grade 5. About 95 percent of the student body qualifies for meal assistance and a good number are supported by specialized education teachers and assistive technologies.

Duane Williams said that when the e-Club formed, “we were focusing on MacDill Air Force Base, and we were looking to give soldiers whatever service they needed,” Williams said. “They can’t break for breakfast or for lunch, and they don’t have time to drive to meetings. We decided to go virtual, with meetings scheduled for when people get off of work, so they can go home, relax, have a cold beer and Zoom in.”

The Williams met in the service, and upon retirement from the U.S. Navy, with tenure as well in the U.S. Army, Duane Williams joined Rotary International. Deborah’s role as a Rotarian wife gave her a good glimpse into the workings of the organization and joining herself took it to a deeper level.

“I was a worker bee,” she said. “I serve. I turned to Rotary just about on the heels of my retirement.” It’s the capping of a life of dedication, and Williams said she finds in the Rotary “Four-Way Test” a moral code for, as the Rotarian’s put it, “service above self.”

“As a Rotarian wife, I supported my husband,” Williams said. “But when you become a Rotarian, it makes the world of a difference. You’re supposed to be dedicated, and you live by the four-way test for building business and personal relationships. Is it the truth? It is fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? And, will it be beneficial to all concerned.”

For more on RECTS, which meets 7 to 8 p.m. virtually the first and third Tuesdays of the month, contact Duane Williams at dsigma79@aol.com/ or call 813-541-6202.