Puppets, prints, raptors to star in ‘I Can Save the Planet’

By LOIS KINDLE

The Raptor Center of Tampa Bay will present “I Can Save the Planet,” from 1 to 4 p.m., Nov. 8, at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 1st Ave. NE, Ruskin.

The fun-filled, educational experience for both children and adults includes three components:

• an indoor puppet show at 1:30 and 3 p.m. about what animals would tell us—if they could talk—on how interactions with humans have affected their ability to survive and how to prevent the destruction of our planet by becoming “Earth Heroes.”

• an outdoor opportunity to learn about the upcoming book, I Can Save the Planet, by Nancy Murrah and Kat Harnest, and meet illustrator Sammie Dormio, a wildlife conservation artist who’ll be promoting the book and selling prints of her original watercolors to help raise funds for the Raptor Center.

• and a tour of the Magical Bird Bus, The Raptor Center’s mobile classroom, which features live raptors as educational ambassadors.

I Can Save the Planet features the stories of 14 native animals, the things negatively affecting their lives and how we, as humans, can help save them,” Murrah said. “The book has been in the making for three years, and we are currently raising funds to have it published. In addition to the prints, we’ll be selling ornaments and stickers related to the book, which we hope to release next year.

“Sammie is donating 30% of what she sells to the Raptor Center Education Fund,” she said.

The Nov. 8 event will also feature burrowing owl and cornhole games, people in animal costumes and concessions.

Admission to either puppet show is $6 per person or $20 for a family of four. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the FCC website at https://.firehouseculturalcenter.org/ or call 813-645-7651.

“The Firehouse Cultural Center is all about community, and wildlife conservation is as important to our existence as feeding people, schooling children and promoting the arts,” said Beth Stein, its director of operations.

About the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay

After years of collaboration with Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue, Nancy Murrah founded the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay in 2018. It was created to expand rescue efforts and establish a permanent facility for wildlife rehabilitation and community education within Hillsborough County.

The nonprofit organization’s primarily rescues, treats and rehabilitates injured birds of prey with the ultimate goal of releasing them back into their natural habitats. It also assists and triages any injured native animal.

In addition to hands-on care, the center provides public education and outreach to raise awareness about conservation and the importance of protecting Florida’s native species.

So far this year, 850 animals have been rescued, Murrah said. Human causation is usually involved.

“Twenty-three percent of eagles in Florida test positive for lead poisoning and 100% of raptors for rat poisoning,” she continued. “Thirty-percent of all birds and 83% of large mammals worldwide have disappeared. Every marine animal in the world is in danger, and fireflies in Florida are virtually nonexistent due to mosquito spraying.

“The message of the puppet show is we need to work together with animals, while they’re still here,” Murrah said. “Our world is in trouble, and we need to stand up and pay attention. We talk about co-existence, but we also need to realize co-extinction. When we protect them, we protect ourselves.”

The Raptor Center of Tampa Bay is always in need of donations and volunteers. For more information or to help out, visit https://www.raptorcenteroftampabay.org/.

