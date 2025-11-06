Obituaries for the week of November 6, 2025

Lorraine S. Lowell

Lorraine S. Lowell was born in Lewiston, Maine, the daughter of lighthouse keeper Clarence A. and Annette Bourassa Skolfield of North Harpswell, Maine. She passed away suddenly and peacefully on September 6, 2025.

Lorraine graduated from Brunswick (ME) High School and the University of Maine, Orono. She worked as a laboratory technician prior to marrying Lloyd D. Lowell. His work brought them to New Jersey where she volunteered in youth activities in the church, school community (including Cub Scout den mother), and environmental centers. Following her husband’s retirement, they became snowbirds, spending half their time in Parker Head, Phippsburg, ME, and the other six months in Sun City Center, FL.

She was a talented knitter (winning ribbons at the county fair), artist, seamstress and weaver. Often seen at the swimming pool, she was an active member of the Sun City Center Swim Dancers for 22 years. With her husband’s passing, she moved to Sisters, Oregon, to be closer to family.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Lloyd D. Lowell; her son, Mark R. Lowell; and daughter-in-law, Linda S. Lowell. She is survived by her daughter, Eini C. Lowell (husband James Ammeson); her sons, David Lowell and Brian Lowell; and three grandchildren, Brett L. Ammeson, Cassandra E. Lowell and Christina S. Lowell. Arrangements will be made by Eternal Reefs, Inc. with a reef ball internment in Sarasota Bay, FL. The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date. Donations in memory of Lorraine may be made to Friends of Seguin Island Light Station, 72 Front St., Bath, ME 04530 (https://seguinisland.org).

Angela “Angie” Maze

Sept. 2, 1946 – Aug. 6, 2025

Angela Maze, 78, resident of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away after a short illness on August 6th, 2025. She was born Angela Gault in Ashland, Ohio, on September 2nd, 1946. Angie attended Ashland High School before moving to study radiology in Columbus, Ohio, where she met her husband Robert Maze. They married in 1969 and moved to Westerville, Ohio, to raise their two daughters, Leslie and Courtney Maze. Angie went on to get her BA from Otterbein College, and her MBA from the University of Dayton.

She was known for a deep sense of service to her community, first in her professional career and, later, continuing through her nearly two decades in “retirement” in Sun City Center. She had a passion for both the healthcare industry and social work, which led her to a career with advocacy in protective services, coordinating guardianships for vulnerable adults. Later, Angie worked with the American Red Cross and other organizations, managing blood, organ and tissue donations.

When they retired almost two decades ago to Sun City Center, Angie continued her history of involvement and advocacy, mostly now on behalf of women and education. She took on several leadership roles in the Sun City Center Woman’s Club and the SCC chapter of the AAUW and joined the Krewe of the Southshore Marauders – all of them raising money for scholarships for higher education. She served on the boards of directors for both Hillsborough Community College and the Federation of Kings Point Associations. She coordinated mentorships for at-risk students at Wimauma Elementary and, periodically, spearheaded the delivery of Meals on Wheels. There’s a good reason for her “retirement” to be in quotation marks because Angie worked tirelessly; first joining organizations and then taking them over, improving the way they worked before reluctantly handing back the reins. She will be remembered for her good works, technological skills and attention to detail, and sorely missed by all who served with her in these groups.

Angela was preceded in death by her mother, Grace Gault, and is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert Maze; daughters, Leslie (Maze) Forrester and Courtney Maze; and her grandson, Kevin. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce (Gault) Himel, and her children, Tim, Stacey and Susan.

Per the wishes of Angela and her family, no services were held. Donations in her memory may be made to any of the named organizations she held dear, and the family plans to coordinate a legacy scholarship fund in her memory.

Jefferson Scott Wadsworth

Oct. 2, 1968 – Oct. 21, 2025

Jefferson Wadsworth of Sun City Center, FL, was born in Buffalo, NY, to Jeffrey and Donna (Forrester). He died at age 57 from a year-long battle with Laryngeal Cancer. He is survived by both parents; step-father, Steve Hebrank; step-mother, Mary LaPiana; brother, Allan; nephew, David; son, Joshua; and step-daughter, Alyssa. He was blessed with countless Wadsworth and Hebrank family of Buffalo, NY, and Wimauma, FL.

Respectively, Jeff will be remembered for his love of God, family and friends. We are thankful for having shared his life.

A gathering will be held at First Baptist Church of East Bay, 10102 Old Big Bend Rd., Riverview, FL 33578, on Nov. 15, 2025, from 4 to 8 p.m. under the care of Pastor Tim, who will be speaking at 7 p.m. for prayers and remembrance. Interment of ashes by family at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1250 E. College Ave., Ruskin, FL 33570, for future visitation, will occur after Dec. 1, 2025.

Joseph Armand Villemaire

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Joseph Armand Villemaire, who passed away on October 10, 2025, at the age of 90. He will be dearly missed by family, friends and all whose lives he touched.

A Life of Love and Dedication

Born in Ruskin, Florida, on January 16, 1935, Joseph Armand Villemaire grew up on his large family farm in Ruskin, played hockey at college in Canada and later developed a passion for flying, even becoming a private flight instructor after retiring from the US Air Force. After his active duty, he continued to work for the US Air Force as an accountant. Upon retiring, he moved back to his hometown of Ruskin. Other hobbies he enjoyed included travelling, growing peppers and making wine. Known for being outgoing, kind and having a good sense of humor, Joseph Armand Villemaire was loved by many.

Family and Legacy

Joseph Armand Villemaire is survived by his wife, Jutta Teichman; his children, Stefanie Cozad and Michel Villemaire; his brothers, Alfred Villemaire and John Julian Villemaire; his step-children, Chrys Tremththanmor and Heidi Cwik; over 20 grand/great-grand children; as well as numerous friends and extended family. He was very active in his parish, St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in Sun City Center, and is survived by his many friends there.

Funeral Details

Joseph Armand Villemaire’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on December 27, 2025, at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in Sun City Center. Friends and family are invited to gather and give their last respects to Joseph Armand Villemaire.

He has now taken his final flight to a destination of eternal blue skies and tailwinds.