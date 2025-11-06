Area pantries need our support as demand grows

By LOIS KINDLE

As families increasingly struggle to put food on the table, South Shore food pantries are seeing record demand—and running low on supplies. Your donation of nonperishable foods or cash, regardless of size, can make a real difference. Please give what you can today.

“Two years ago, we were feeding 450 families per week, and now we’re feeding 700,” said Wally Simonz, manager of the Calvary Lutheran Church Community Cupboard in Apollo Beach. “We’ve seen a drop in nonperishable donations, which means we must purchase food [from cash donations] to fill the demand.”

Sam Wiskotoni, manager of the Saint Anne Catholic Church Food Pantry in Ruskin, agrees.

“It’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better,” he said. Donations are a little soft right now.”

Saint Anne currently provides for 450 families every week. Each receives a banana box of 50 to 75 pounds of food.

The following area food pantries are open to the public in southern Hillsborough County:

• Calvary Lutheran Church Community Cupboard—Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10:00 a.m., 1480 College Ave. E, Ruskin.

Due to the increasingly high demand recently, new registrations only accepted first Monday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon at the cupboard.

Nonperishable food donations accepted every day except Saturday at the church office, 1250 E. College Ave., Ruskin. Cash donations are also appreciated.

• St. Anne Food Pantry — Saturdays, 8 to 11 a.m., 106 11th Ave. NE, Ruskin. New registrations are accepted during this time.

Unexpired, nonperishable food items may be placed in the donation barrels in the narthex of St. Anne Catholic Church from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or brought to the parish office nearby. Cash donations are also appreciated.

• Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Pantry—Saturday mornings, 7:30 to 10 a.m., 16650 U.S. 301, Wimauma. Registration, valid ID & proof of address required.

Due to increased demand, new registrations cannot be accepted at this time.

The pantry has refrigeration and welcomes donations of frozen meats, including chicken and hamburger, as well as nonperishable items and cash. Items are accepted daily, except on Thursdays and Sundays, between 8 a.m. and noon.

• ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization)—9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10509 Riverview Drive, Riverview. Donations of nonperishable food items or cash are sorely needed and accepted during these same hours on weekdays.

• St. Anthony’s Food Pantry—Wednesdays, 8 to 10 a.m., Resurrection Catholic Church, 6819 Krycul Ave., Riverview. Unexpired canned meats, vegetables, beans, soup, diapers/wipes are especially appreciated.

• Blessing House Food Pantry—First, third and fourth Monday of the month, 9:30 a.m. to noon, and second Monday from 4 to 6 p.m., River of Life Christian Center, 6605 Krycul Ave., Riverview.

Our food pantries embody the idea of community compassion and draw on the teachings of Jesus about caring for those in need. By providing nourishment and hope, they’re a modern expression of the timeless call to love and serve one another.